Six cases of new dengue variant are registered in Feira de Santana

Photo: Agência Brasil

Updated at 1:22 pm

Six cases of a new variant of dengue type 2, called Cosmopolitan II, were registered in Feira de Santana, of the eight that were reported and were under investigation in the state of Bahia. The results were confirmed by the Central Laboratory of Bahia (Lacen).

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, the mayor of Feira de Santana, Colbert Martins, reported that he met this Thursday morning (9) with the Lacen team, to discuss the circulation of this new strain of dengue in the municipality.

Photo: Ney Silva/ Acorda Cidade

“There’s a new strain here in Feira de Santana, with six identified cases out of the eight in Bahia. We don’t know how it got here and how it is in Camaçari. But, that means as if it were the Ômicron for covid-19. We still have no idea of ​​this genomic variant, of the severity it can cause, if situations such as nose, mouth and internal bleeding, which severe cases of dengue can cause. And we still don’t know if these cases will evolve to that, but when you have a genome change, it means that this virus can cause any situation more difficult.”

According to the mayor, the State Health Department (Sesab) is meeting with teams from the Regional Education Center (NRE), Epidemiological Surveillance, other departments of the secretary of health, in addition to endemic agents, so that a stronger fight and identification of people who have already contracted in Feira.

“The patients are not hospitalized, two of these people were sought out because they were in a house and later they were not found, and at this point we are not sure if this change, this genomic alteration of the virus, is more fatal. The virus has mutated and it can do something more serious. We are doing the investigation”, explained the mayor.

The municipal manager also appealed to the population to maintain care and avoid standing water in containers, especially in this rainy season.

“It’s raining, and the amount of times water accumulates in coconuts, eggshells, tampons, on the streets in plastic, the mosquito reproduces. If we are not careful with ourselves, these viruses will reproduce, because Aedes Aegypti is transmitting. Plants at home, water accumulates, the virus could be there, because the mosquito will be there too. So we depend a lot on the care of people in their own homes, in commerce and at work”, emphasized Colbert Martins.

genomic sequencing

Sanitary biologist Sandra Oliveira, who works as the state coordinator of vector-borne diseases, reported that the new strain of dengue in the state was identified from a genomic surveillance project by Lacen, where samples that are forwarded and are identified as dengue of serotype 2, are subjected to genomic sequencing.

Photo: Ney Silva/ Acorda Cidade

“It was identified in two municipalities in Bahia, one of which was Feira de Santana, with six identified positive samples classified as Denv II of the Cosmopolita II genotype. We must make a reservation that it is not time for the population or health professionals to panic yet, but it is a time for us to be on alert, in attention, because this lineage of dengue serotype II was identified for the first time here in state. In Brazil, it was identified that year in Aparecida de Goiânia, in Goiás, and we still don’t know how to say with better precision about the behavior of this variant, whether it can be more transmissible or more serious. We cannot say yet and there are studies so that we can make this reference later on”, explained the biologist.

Sandra Oliveira requested that the population reinforce preventive measures, in view of the presence of the new vector, so that the rates remain within the expected range.

“If we avoid the ideal conditions for the appearance of Aedes, then we can ensure that vector control is as expected. Dengue actually has four serotypes: Denv-1, Denv-2, Denv-3 and Denv-4, and within serotype 2 we have six lineages, that is, this virus can mutate over time. And with that, here in the state of Bahia, the lineage of the cosmopolitan genotype II was identified for the first time, which is already present in a large part of the world. However, here in the Americas, it was first introduced in Peru, in an outbreak that occurred in 2019 and now here in Brazil it has been identified in Goiás, in Aparecida de Goiânia, and we have some reports that it has already appeared in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso. Southern Gross. And now Lacen Bahia has identified these six samples here in Feira de Santana and two in Camaçari.

combat actions

The coordinator of the Epidemiological Surveillance of Feira, Carlita Correia, who participated in the meeting with the Sesab team, stressed that the ways to control the new dengue vector are the same.

Photo: Ney Silva/ Acorda Cidade

“The actions are the same related to the population and the care they have to have, which we have been working on for a long time, and the field actions that are already being carried out and that at this moment, we tend to monitor more, to intensify. The municipality is already working on some points where we notice that there are more cases of dengue and is organizing a joint effort. So, in the same way that we had already started to work, in a more intense way, due to an increase in dengue cases, we will now intensify these actions even more”, he highlighted.

She pointed out that all types of dengue are worrisome, but the municipality has trained professionals in the units to carry out this survey, when the patient arrives at the unit, and to carry out the appropriate clinical management.

“We have the classic form, which are mild signs and symptoms, and type 2, which are the symptoms that require more care, in which we see the issue of bleeding, some signs through laboratory tests, and we can see and identify. Through clinical management, we realize that both classical dengue and this genotype 2 are worrisome, if we cannot make this identification and preserve the patient’s life. Regarding the countryside, I do not say that we have an alarming concern, because the municipality is taking appropriate measures to identify, and if the population understands that the care they have to take are the same, to intensify in their homes, and not let containers, plants with water, if she understands that the concern of the Department and hers is the same, we can say that there is no way to get desperate”, he guided.

With information from reporter Ney Silva from Acorda Cidade.

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram