Snack for dogs is suspected of killing 50 pets; police investigate

Zeca, an eight-year-old French bulldog, died in early August in São Paulo: poisoning occurs mainly in small dogs – (credit: Personal Archive)

After the confirmed death of at least nine dogs on suspicion of intoxication when consuming snacks from Bassar Pet Food, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) suspended the use of part of the ingredients manufactured by the company. The Civil Police investigates almost 50 cases that may be related in nine states and the Federal District.

These are two batches of propylene glycol raw material, produced by the supplier Tecno Clean Industrial Ltda, which were used in snacks. Propylene glycol is an input used by the industrial sector in the manufacture of food for humans and animals, acquired by the company from one of its suppliers. The material would be contaminated with ethylene glycol, a toxic substance also found in the case of the Backer Brewery, when ten people died and several others ended up hospitalized with permanent sequelae.

The ministry stressed that companies that manufacture animal feed products registered with the ministry must also identify products made using these raw materials and, if they find them, they must collect them from the wholesale and retail trade. “The procedures must be communicated to the inspection services of products of animal origin of each jurisdiction, for control and complementary actions of the Map”, says the official letter.

In a statement, Bassar Pet Food announced a recall of its products. The manufacturer asks consumers to deliver items they have already purchased at the point of sale. “Bassar Pet Food is most interested in clarifying the facts, supports investigations by Mapa and the police authorities and is collaborating with investigations to elucidate the case,” the statement said.

The company stressed that ethylene glycol is not part of any stage of its production chain. “In addition to the official investigations, expert work is being completed at Bassar Pet Food on the entire production process and machinery in its own factory and on all the raw materials that make up its final products, whose preliminary analyzes converge in the same direction as the being pointed out by the authorities,” the note added.

At first, two products had been identified with suspected contamination: Every Day liver flavor (lot 3554) and Dental Care (lot 3467). As soon as it became aware of the case, Grupo Pet removed the packaging for the Snack Care Oral Halito Fresco snack from the points of sale. Among the main symptoms identified in the reports are convulsions, vomiting, diarrhea and prostration.

Increase in deaths

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais reported that Minas, São Paulo, Distrito Federal, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Alagoas, Sergipe and Goiás have reports of dog poisoning. According to investigations, there are already at least 48 deaths recorded with the same suspicion and other dogs remain hospitalized with renal failure.

All dogs that have been sick are small, such as German spitz, shih tzu and yorkshire. The animals that did not die needed to undergo hemodialysis. The cases have worried the tutors. “I went to a store today (yesterday) and it was scary to see that several snacks I usually buy were collected because they were from Bassar. My dog ​​could have been one of the victims and I can’t even imagine what I would do if that happened”, said the Brazilian lawyer Mariana Queiroz, who has a yorkshire dog.

The Map sent a letter of suspension to the Brazilian Association of the Industry of Products for Pets (Abinpet), the National Union of the Animal Feed Industry (Sindirações), the Brazilian Association of the Industry and Trade of Ingredients and Additives for Food (Abiam) and the Brazilian Association of Animal Recycling (Abra), so that they collaborate in the dissemination of data with their associates.

The police recommend that guardians file a police report in case of suspicion. The orientation is that animal owners provide as much detail as possible to assist in investigations, such as providing the treat or its packaging, as well as the dog’s clinical report.