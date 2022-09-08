Soaring demand for wills in Brazil in the pandemic; see rules and who compensates

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the number of people interested in planning and disposing of their assets after death. Data from the Notary College of Brazil show a 21.38% increase in the number of wills drawn up between January and July this year compared to the same period in 2019 (pre-pandemic year). 17,801 documents were drawn up in the registry offices in the first seven months of 2019 and 21,608 in the same period of 2022.

In the last ten years, 2021 had the highest number of wills registered in the period: 38,604, according to the Notary College of Brazil.

The main cause of this expressive increase, according to experts, are the deaths caused by the coronavirus, which already exceed 684 thousand records in Brazil. “The pandemic has intensified the search for safe means to plan the inheritance, and the will is the simplest and most usual way. With it, you make it clear how you want the patrimony to be disposed of after you are no longer here”, explains Ana Paula Frontini, director of Colégio Notarial do Brasil.

Lawyer Marcelo Trussardi Paolini, from the LO Baptista office, agrees that people’s view of the issue has changed with the pandemic. “The taboo on organizing the allocation of goods has been broken. Proof of this is the growing demand for multiple solutions and configurations that the legislation allows. People in their 40s started to dedicate themselves to this topic in different ways”, comments Paolini.

Anyone who thinks that the will should be carried out only by those who have many assets to divide is wrong. Paolini considers that it is valid for all those who have assets and would like to plan the destination of their assets. “It applies to those who want to dispose of their assets differently from what the law requires, but who only want to share their assets after their death”, says lawyer José Antônio Miguel Neto, from the Miguel Neto Advogados office.

There was a myth, says Ana Paula, that a will was only for people with high purchasing power. “People started to get informed and saw that it is accessible to everyone. It can help even if you don’t have material possessions. If you die, you can indicate, for example, who will take care of the kittens”, comments Ana Paula.

Based on interviews with experts and information collected in the legislation, the report by the InfoMoney compiled answers related to the main doubts about the formalization of a will. Check out:

Who are the necessary heirs?

Descendants, ascendants and spouse are necessary heirs, and ascendants inherit only if there are no descendants. The spouse is a necessary heir, but their rights vary according to the property regime adopted for the marriage.

Who is entitled to the inheritance?

As a rule, they are the legitimate heirs, who concentrate the “necessary” and collateral relatives up to the 4th degree of kinship (brothers, uncles, nephews and cousins), and the latter will only be entitled to the inheritance if there are no necessary heirs. . In any case, even if there are no necessary heirs, collateral relatives up to the 4th degree may no longer be entitled to the patrimony, if the holder chooses to allocate the entirety of his patrimony to third parties, through donation in life or will.

Can I make available what percentage of my inheritance to non-heirs?

Up to 50%, part of this call is available. However, if there are no necessary heirs, it is possible to reserve up to 100% of the inheritance for those who wish.

I have no children and no parents: who is the inheritance for?

For the spouse. If there is no spouse, for collateral relatives up to the 4th degree.

Husband is heir?

As a rule, yes, but it will depend on the property regime adopted for the marriage. In partial community property, the husband is a sharecropper of the common property and is heir to the private property, in competition with the other necessary heirs. In the total separation of property, the husband is heir to the private property, in competition with the other necessary heirs. In the universal community of goods, the husband is sharer of all goods, except for private goods that have been recorded incommunicado.

For whom is it worth having a will?

For all those who have assets and would like to plan the destination of their assets. The will has several purposes, among which the main ones are:

specific designation of assets for each heir;

assignment of available assets to certain heirs or third parties;

imposition of incommunicability clauses (property that, received as an inheritance, is not transferred at the time of marriage) and unseizability (prevents the property from being pledged to pay a debt);

institution of usufruct over certain assets;

appointment of guardians for minor children in the event of the death of both parents;

appointment of special administrators for the assets of minor children, with the withdrawal of this right from the surviving spouse;

recognition of paternity;

appointment of executor.

How to make a will?

There are 3 main ways:

public, made by means of a public deed drawn up by the Notary Public, in the presence of 2 witnesses;

closed, made by the testator, in the presence of 2 witnesses, and sealed before the Notary;

private, handwritten or digitized by the testator himself, in the presence of 3 witnesses.

What is the cost?

For the public will, the fees of the Notary Public in São Paulo amount to R$ 2,022.15.

