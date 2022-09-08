Solange Couto exposes stage as Sidney Magal’s secret wife

Solange Couto and Sidney Magal lived a romance in the 1970s

In 2022, Solange Couto announced separation of Jamerson Andrade, with whom she has been married since 2009 and, at the time of the end, declared that she is not looking for a new love. In addition, she recently took the opportunity to talk about her love life and told details about her relationship with singer Sidney Magal.

+ Renato Aragão gives proof of his fortune, buys the entire city and closes a million-dollar deal with Record

In conversation with the podcast Papagaio Falante, by Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabelo, Solange Couto declared about the relationship she had in the 1970s.

+ Carmo Dalla Vecchia scolds her husband for skirt at Rock in Rio: “Tira now”

In the chat, Solange Couto said that she has never had contact with Sidney Magal since they ended their relationship, which took place between 1975 and 1980.

+ After 60 days in prison for alimony debt, André Gonçalves takes off his anklet

“It has been 45 years since we stopped having [um relacionamento]. Since then, we have never spoken or communicated again. We never meet at events. We went to meet at the Dance of the Famous. I thought: It will be difficult because it will be a professional coexistence, but we are professionals,’” she said.

Actress says she has no hard feelings

Solange Couto also declared that she doesn’t hold grudges against Sidney Magal. “The person held back all these years to speak my name at any time, under any circumstances. So I don’t have the right to keep saying the person’s name. The name of it is respect.”, she added.

In addition, Solange Couto said that the relationship was practically secret: “It was a couple that could not walk together”, she said, claiming that the famous stars of the time could not be committed.

“At the time, Roberto Carlos could not be married. Jerry Adriani and Wanderley Cardoso could not introduce a wife, and that person [Sidney] could not introduce the woman either. Forever and ever, they were single. The women weren’t introduced, they didn’t hang out, they didn’t go out to dinner, they didn’t travel. The only time they were together was inside their own house”, explained Solange Couto.