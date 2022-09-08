Some mental abilities become more efficient with aging

posted on 07/09/2022 17:07



In the year 2017, Roger Federer, at age 35, won his eighth Wimbledon title and was the oldest athlete to win it. That same year, a survey published by the journal PLOS ONE, involving more than three thousand volunteers aged between 16 and 44 years, showed us that at age 24 we reached our peak of cognitive-motor performance. He also pointed out that maturity brings some compensations. The performance of the volunteers, after thousands of hours in a computer game with the same logic as chess, was measured by how quickly they reacted to their opponents and by the strategies they used in the challenge. Older players, despite being slower, compensated for the speed disadvantage with more efficient strategies in the game.

When you think about creativity, maturity also has its rewards. An analysis of the careers of 31 Nobel laureates in economics shows us that there are times in our lives when we are most creative. In this assessment, two different waves of creativity were found, one around the age of 20 and the other between the age of 50 and 60.

The first wave was called concept innovation. It is thinking “outside the box”, in which new ideas challenge conventional knowledge. The second wave, called experimental innovation, is the production of knowledge from accumulated knowledge and brings us unprecedented forms of analysis, interpretation and synthesis.

The results are in agreement with previous studies that have analyzed waves of creativity in the arts and other areas of science. Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein had their greatest creations in the first wave, while Paul Cézanne, Virginia Woolf and Charles Darwin shone more in the second wave. The Theory of Relativity was published by Einstein at the age of 26 and Darwin published the Theory of Evolution at the age of 51.

A more recent study, published by Nature Human Behavior, shows us that with aging we actually have a decline in the performance of attention and executive functions, a fact that has already been well demonstrated by numerous studies. However, the researchers also pointed out that some executive and attention functions did not worsen. Volunteers, even between 70 and 80 years of age, performed better than younger ones.

In this latest study, alertness was actually lower among older adults. It is the ability to be ready to brake the car at an intersection. In the tests of spatial orientation, defined as the ability to shift the focus of attention to another point in space, the elderly did better. It is the ability to perceive, for example, a pedestrian waiting to cross the lane. As for the executive ability to inhibit stimuli that lead to distracting the focus on what really matters, the older ones were also better. It’s the ability to not pay attention to the birds and reduce focus on driving.

But how to explain the better performance in an older brain that has already undergone numerous structural and physiological changes? Can experience over the years explain this phenomenon? There is a robust body of evidence for adaptive mechanisms to reduce the impact of losses that we have accumulated over the years. This ranges from compensations in brain metabolism, to having the same result with less energy. Greater experience, less neuronal activation, less energy expenditure and greater efficiency. A study with a drug used to control epilepsy showed this adjustment of energy expenditure with good clinical results in the cognition of elderly people with cognitive decline.

This adaptation also involves the reorganization of neural networks over the decades. Reorganization even relies on the recruitment of areas of the brain that are not so involved among young people for a given task, including greater participation of both hemispheres, as is the case with episodic memory. And there is no doubt that physical activity and cognitive stimuli amplify the impact of these adaptive mechanisms.

*Dr. Ricardo Teixeira is a neurologist and clinical director at the Instituto do Cérebro de Brasília.