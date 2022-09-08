Sony says Xbox proposal was ‘inadequate’

After Xbox division boss Phil Spencer released details about the Call of Duty PlayStation extension deal, Jim Ryan decided to express his views on the negotiation. According to the SIE executive, Microsoft’s proposal was “inadequate in many ways” and “undermines” players’ desire to preserve their shooter experiences.

In a statement sent to GamesIndustry.biz, Ryan stated that he did not intend to comment on the matter, but due to public knowledge of the situation, he decided to do so. He criticized the competitor’s stance in keeping the franchise for three more years than agreed, citing the long history built on PlayStation consoles.

I didn’t intend to comment on what I understood to be a private business discussion, but I feel the need to clear things up because Phil Spencer has brought this to the public forum. Microsoft offered Call of Duty to stay on PlayStation for just three more years after the current deal between Activision and Sony ended. After nearly 20 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation, their proposal was inadequate in many ways and failed to take into account the impact on our players. We want to ensure that PlayStation players continue to have the highest quality Call of Duty experience, and Microsoft’s proposal undermines that principle.

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision is currently under review by regulatory bodies. The deal, which foresees a financial turnover of almost US$ 69 billion, is under investigation due to possible impacts on competition or the publisher’s business model.

Microsoft comments on Call of Duty exclusivity

After Sony questioned a possible monopoly on the franchise, Microsoft stated that it would not be profitable to keep Call of Duty exclusive. According to the manufacturer’s defense, the games in the series have high production costs and require a large customer base – something incapable of being maintained by a single platform. Click here to learn more.

