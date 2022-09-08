State Government Program grants R$ 1 THOUSAND to MEIs and unemployed; know more

Now, Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) will be able to have access to an amount of R$ 1,000 (divided into two installments of R$ 500) due to a Government initiative. The aid, called Bolsa Empreendedor, aims to help vulnerable professionals to start new businesses.

Want to know more about the benefit and how to participate? So keep following us below to find out about all the news we’ve separated especially for you!

Discover the Entrepreneur Scholarship for MEIs

Bolsa Empreendedor is an aid proposed by the Government of the State of São Paulo dedicated to families who want to start entrepreneurship projects. It is even a system that is part of the Bolsa do Povo, created to help several citizens in different conditions.

As it is a state initiative, any citizen of one of the 645 cities in São Paulo can apply, as long as they meet the requirements. Initially, there are three benefits available through the aid: the amount of R$ 1,000, in this case, is another incentive for these people to want to start their businesses. Check the modalities:

Aid scholarship of R$ 1 thousand: divided into two installments of R$ 500, the first is credited to an account as soon as the interested party finishes the qualification course;

Sebrae’s Entrepreneurship Course (qualification): interested parties must take the “Fast Undertaking” course;

Formalization: During the qualification course, citizens receive guidance to formalize themselves as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

Finally, the amounts of R$ 500 will be divided into two moments: one portion at the end of the qualification course and the other immediately after formalization as a micro-entrepreneur. To access the amount, a code will be issued by the Bolsa do Povo website, which must be informed at Banco do Brasil tellers or at cashiers 24 hours a day.

Who can participate in the initiative?

In addition, the course is aimed both at people who have already formalized as MEI and at those who want to establish themselves as micro-entrepreneurs. Despite this, there is a list of priority citizens, who are women, indigenous people, low-income people, blacks, people with disabilities (PwD) and browns. The program rules are as follows:

Must be over 18 years old;

MEIs and unemployed people can participate;

Interested parties must reside in the state of São Paulo;

Need to be literate.

In addition to these, citizens who have benefited from Emergency Aid or receive Auxílio Brasil can also participate. Applications, in turn, are available until October 2nd. See the step-by-step process for signing up:

Access the Bolsa do Povo website ( https://www.bolsadopovo.sp.gov.br/ ) and click on “Bolsa Empreendedor”;

) and click on “Bolsa Empreendedor”; Then click on “Register”;

Log in and continue with the next steps.

