Stay on top of Thursday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The European Central Bank may announce its biggest-ever rate hike in an effort to prop up the struggling euro. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at a conference in Washington, while the US will also release weekly jobless claims. Naspers prepares to offload a bunch of Tencent shares in the latest big draw on Chinese stocks, and oil prices stabilize after falling to six-month lows on Wednesday, but face another test of US inventory data. The Brazilian market reopens after the September 7th holiday.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, September 8th.

1. Powell will speak as he presses again on Asian currencies

The president will speak at 10:10 am at a conference hosted by the Cato Institute. This is against a backdrop of data suggesting the economy is, after all, holding up better than it looked earlier this summer – something analysts fear will encourage it to continue raising interest rates aggressively.

Expectations for US rates continue to push the dollar higher, with the dollar recording another multi-year low in overnight trading while finding some support following more intense complaints from the Japanese government.

One of the data series that has provided the strongest proof of the strength of the economy is the weekly , which has had a mild downward trend over the last month. Last week’s data is expected to be delivered at 9:30 am and initial claims are expected to show a modest increase from 232,000 to 240,000.

2. ECB poised for biggest rate hike ever

One currency that may have found at least a short-term bottom against the dollar is the . It rose 0.1% in European morning trade to trade back above par against the dollar, with expectations it will announce its biggest-ever interest rate hike at 9:15 am.

Short-term interest rate futures suggest the market is torn between expecting a rise of 50 or 75 basis points, with the balance slightly in favor of 75. How much support the euro gets from the announcement could depend heavily on of the skill with which the President communicates the bank’s thinking in his at 09:45.

Also supporting the euro is the feeling that the worst of the news stream surrounding the energy crisis may be over: the benchmark, after the announcement of measures aimed at lowering energy consumption and putting effective price caps on both energy prices wholesale energy and the price of Russian gas imports.

In addition, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, will give details of her package to face the UK energy crisis, the first major test of her post as premier. Reports provided to people close to its economic team suggested the scheme could require up to £100bn in new borrowing. That put pressure on both , which dropped to its lowest level since 1985 overnight, and the UK.

The rise in yields is particularly worrying, as a rise in debt service costs would quickly restrict Truss’s space for any kind of fiscal stimulus. In related news, the Bank of England – whose independence Truss questioned during his campaign in the recent Conservative Party leadership contest – is set to become the first major central bank to actively sell bonds from its QE portfolio later this month, adding to the pressure. upward on earnings.

3. US stocks are ahead of central banks

U.S. equity markets are expected to open flat after a solid bounce on Wednesday in response to the sharp drop in oil prices and growing confidence that the US can project a soft landing for the economy.

At 8:18 a.m., the 100 futures were up 0.14%, while the A and A futures were up 0.17% and 0.16%, respectively. The three benchmark currency indices gained between 1.4% and 2.1% on Wednesday.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Tesla (NASDAQ:) (BVMF:), following reports of near-record deliveries from its China factory in August, suggesting an upgrade to the factory’s production processes went well. Also in focus will be GameStop (NYSE:), which is up nearly 10% premarket after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and a new partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

One stock under pressure is Tencent (HK:). THE Prosus (AS:), the holding company that holds Naspers’ (JO:) stake in the cross-platform company, is expected to release a stake of around 7.6%, the latest in a series of deals that have seen Western financiers partially cash out stakes from long term in Chinese stocks.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:) reports results after close.

4. Independence Holiday

With the Brazilian market closed on Tuesday, 07, due to the Independence holiday, investors should reflect on the positive performance of the ADRs traded in the United States yesterday. The Dow Jones 20 ADR index rose 1.16% to 17,090 points, while the EWZ ETF rose 0.96% to $30.54.

In Brazil, the holiday was marked with demonstrations by presidential candidates, in a mixture of celebrations for the bicentennial of independence and electoral speeches. Among the main controversies is the current president Jair Bolsonaro, as legal experts point out irregularities in his conduct of acts throughout Wednesday, suggesting that the president politically appropriated the date to hold an electoral rally.

With this idea in mind, PT, PSOL, Rede and PDT stated that they will go to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) with the accusation that Bolsonaro would have abused the economic and political power of the position by using the acts of the bicentennial of Independence, financed with money. public, as an electoral platform.

At 8:21 am, the EWZ ETF was up 0.07% in the US premarket.

5. Oil stable after Wednesday’s drop

Oil prices stabilized after falling to six-month lows on Wednesday, on suggestions that India – one of the world’s biggest importers – may sign on to the G-7’s proposal to limit the price of Russian oil exports.

India has traditionally been politically close to Russia, having a long history as a buyer of Russian and formerly Soviet weapons. However, it also faces the same balance of payments and inflation problems as any other energy importer, so its interests partially overlap with those of the US and Europe.

Also weighing on prices on Wednesday was a surprising rise of 3.4 million barrels in , according to . Government ones are due to be delivered at 11:30 am and could put pressure on prices if they corroborate API numbers.

At 8:23 am, U.S. crude futures were up 0.38% at $82.25 a barrel, while Brent futures were up 0.47% at $88.41.