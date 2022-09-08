Stroke before 60 may be more common in certain blood types, research suggests

One study published in the journal neurology points to a relationship between the gene that defines the blood type of an individual and the occurrence of a stroke ischemic disease before age 60 years. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage in the bloodstream, which prevents blood from reaching the brain.

The researchers compiled data from 48 genetic studieswhich included 17,000 people who had an ischemic stroke and nearly 600,000 group control – that is, who did not have a stroke. All participants were between 18 and 59 years of age.

The analysis found a prevalence of type A blood group among people who had an early stroke. (compared to people who had stroke when old or never had it). The risk of having a stroke at any age was higher in people with blood type B compared to the control group.

More specifically, the researchers found that those who had blood type A have a 16% higher risk of having a leakage earlier than people with other blood types; for type O, the risk was 12% lower.

Despite this, the scientists emphasize that the increase in risk is very modest. More research should be done on the subject. Who has blood Type A doesn’t have to worry too much about having an early stroke or scheduling extra tests.

According to them, the increased chance is probably linked to blood clotting, which involves platelets, cellcells that line blood vessels and other circulating proteins, which play a role in the development of clots.

The study also compared people who had a stroke before with those who had. after 60 years old.

For this comparison, the researchers used a dataset of 9,300 people. elderly who had a stroke and 25,000 people from the control. These were also elderly, but had not suffered a stroke.

They discovered that being or not being type A blood group it makes no difference past the 60 mark. This suggests that strokes that occur early in life may have different causes than those that occur later.

The authors claim that strokes in younger people tend to be caused by factors related to clot formation — not the buildup of fat in the arteries (a process called atherosclerosis), as in older people.

