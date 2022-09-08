Sweeteners may increase risk of cardiovascular disease, study warns

Used to replace sugar in certain drinks and foods, sweeteners could be associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease, according to a French study to be published Thursday in the British Medical Journal.

Due to the harmfulness of added sugars, artificial sweeteners are used as alternatives in thousands of foods and beverages to reduce the amount of sugar and associated calories, while maintaining a sweet taste.

But the safety of these food additives is a matter of debate.

People who consume the most sweeteners, especially aspartame and acesulfame K, are at greater risk of developing cancer, according to work published by scientists from four institutions, including the National Institute of Medical Research (Inserm) and the University of Sorbonne Paris Nord.

To explore associated cardiovascular risks, members of the Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team (EREN) worked with the health and sweetener consumption data of 103,388 adults participating in the NutriNet Salud study.

Among other things, the volunteers detailed their food consumption.

Thirty-seven percent of participants consumed sweeteners, averaging 42.46 mg/day, the equivalent of an individual packet of table top sweetener or 100 ml of dietary refreshment.

After compiling information on the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases during follow-up (2009-2021), the statistical analyzes studied the associations between sweetener consumption and the risk of these diseases.

According to the study, artificial sweeteners, in particular aspartame, acesulfame K and sucralose, are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart disease.

During nine years of follow-up, 1,502 cardiovascular events were recorded (heart attacks, angina pectoris, angioplasties, cerebrovascular accidents…).

Until then, studies had suggested an increased risk of cardiovascular disease associated with the consumption of sweetened beverages. But, according to the authors, none had dealt with exposure to sweeteners as a whole.

“These results, according to the latest UN report, published this year, do not support the use of sweeteners as safe alternatives to sugar”, concludes Dr. Mathilde Touvier, director of research at Inserm and coordinator of the study.

However, it has its limits.

This “observational study cannot answer the posed question” because of “big differences in many characteristics of people who consume artificial sweeteners compared to those who do not”, says Naveed Sattar, professor of medicine for metabolic diseases at the University of Glasgow.

In his opinion, it “too much supports the existence of a causal link between sweeteners and cardiovascular disease” with a methodology that is not solid enough and “longer-term and larger randomized trials” will be needed.

Further studies will be needed to reproduce and possibly confirm these results.