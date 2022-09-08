System software update 22.02-06.00.00 is available for PS5; support 1440p and more

Facebook

Sony has released software (firmware) update version 22.02-06.00.00 for PS5. The update weighs about 1GB and the official website offers update information.

The update introduces some new features and Sony specifies them in the text below. If there are any other highlights, we will report separately.

This update is what offers 1440p, game list and much more.

Version: 22.02-06.00.00