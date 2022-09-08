“Take care with…”; Sensitive makes a prediction about the future of Adriane Galisteu and surprises with unexpected news

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on “Take care with…”; Sensitive makes a prediction about the future of Adriane Galisteu and surprises with unexpected news 3 Views

According to Érica Dias, Galisteu will leave Record

Photo 1: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Érica Dias | Photo 2: Reproduction/official Instagram of Adriane Galisteu
On Wednesday (7), the sensitive Erica Dias left many netizens shocked with a prediction about the future of Adriane Galisteu. According to the sensitive, who published everything on her social networks, the presenter of “The farm” will surprise you with a “change of air” next year.

In an online message, Érica told her followers that Adriane Galisteu could leave Record TV next year. According to the forecast of the sensitive, the presenter will go to another station: the SBT. “The day shows you with plans for the coming years. House moves, a new phase in your life, transformations and many battles. Conflicts and difficulties with close people”he wrote.

The sensitive still continued with the prediction, but about the personal life of Galisteus. According to Erica, the presenter may face some difficulties in 2023, especially with someone very close. In this way, she warned her to be very attentive to this point.

Erica pointed out that Adriane Galisteu will leave Record next year and will be in charge of her program on SBT. “You’ll do a show for you and I’ll see you on SBT. Still next year, everything tends to flow. Beware of gossip, fake people and dishonesty!”ended the sensitive.

