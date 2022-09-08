Tebet on Bolsonaro on September 7: ‘Shameful and pathetic’ – Politica

Tebet on Bolsonaro on September 7: 'Shameful and pathetic' – Politica

Simone Tebet
Senator Simone Tebet criticized the president’s contemptuous attitudes towards women (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

Senator and candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Simone Tebet (MDB) condemned the attitude of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Brazil’s Independence Day. On social media, Tebet highlighted that the president shows “all his contempt for women and their toxic and childish masculinity”.

“Shameful and pathetic! On Brazil’s Independence Day, the president shows all his contempt for women and their toxic and childish masculinity. As a Brazilian and a woman, I feel ashamed and disrespected,” she said.

She also said that the country becomes a laughing stock for the president’s sexist speeches.

“In addition to being an international pity due to lack of security and political stability, now the country is also becoming a laughing stock for the sexist speeches of its leader, who should set an example. Brazil does not deserve the government it has!”, he concluded.

‘Imbrochable’

After participating in the military parade to commemorate the bicentennial of Independence, Bolsonaro gave a speech to supporters who were on the Esplanada dos Ministries, in Brasília, and repeated the cry of ‘imbroxvel’, led by those present.
With a macho tone, he tried to make a comparison with other first ladies and gave advice for men to look for women classified by him as “princesses” and to make them happy.

Then Bolsonaro and Michelle shared a long kiss.

