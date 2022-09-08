Tebet on Bolsonaro on September 7: ‘Shameful and pathetic’ – Politica

Senator and candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Simone Tebet (MDB) condemned the attitude of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Brazil’s Independence Day. On social media, Tebet highlighted that the president shows “all his contempt for women and their toxic and childish masculinity”.
“Shameful and pathetic! On Brazil’s Independence Day, the president shows all his contempt for women and their toxic and childish masculinity. As a Brazilian and a woman, I feel ashamed and disrespected,” she said.
In addition to being an international pity due to the lack of security and political stability, the country is now also becoming a laughing stock for the sexist speeches of its leader, who should set an example. Brazil does not deserve the government it has! https://t.co/fZkC2mWF9Q
