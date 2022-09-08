Tebet reacts to Bolsonaro’s chorus with “imbrochable”

posted on 07/09/2022 22:03



The personalism and populism of our President of the Republic is regrettable”, said Simone – (Credit: TV Globo/Reproduction)

The candidate for the Planalto by the MDB, Simone Tebet, released a video in which she reacts to the chorus of “imbrochable” that the president led: “Sad Brazil, huh? Sad Brazil that has a president worried about masculinity while the people go hungry”, declared the candidate. Simone fulfilled her agenda in Jaguariúna, in the interior of São Paulo, this Wednesday (7/9), where she visited the Environment, Sustainability and Education hub.

“While five million children go to bed hungry today, he goes to the 7th of September, a historic date, 200 years of independence, and does not talk about a Brazil that needs to unite, a Brazil that needs a family, a Brazil that needs to generate jobs to guarantee dignity for our workers. The personalism and populism of our President of the Republic is regrettable”, said Simone.

The senator also expressed support for the actions filed with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) by the campaigns of candidates Lula, Soraya Thronicke, of União Brasil and Ciro Gomes (PDT) against President Jair Bolsonaro for using the machine and political speech in the public acts of the Day. of the Independence of Brazil. Simone said that she will await the decision of the TSE.

“It is unnecessary to take politics into the courts. We agree with the position of União Brasil and Rede, which filed a lawsuit in the Superior Electoral Court, against candidate Jair Bolsonaro and his party, for using the machine and political speech in public acts. of Brazil’s Independence Day. It makes no sense for another party or candidate to go to court just to make it a ladder, an electoral platform”, said the senator in a note. “Let’s wait for the decision of the TSE”.