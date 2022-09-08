Teletubbies: Netflix debuts new version of children’s hit in November

The time to say goodbye is over! Netflix announced this Wednesday (7) that it will have a new version of the Teletubbies, characters that were successful with children at the beginning of the century. And the debut of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po is very close: the 26 episodes already enter the streaming catalog on November 14th!

One of the novelties of the English version will be the narration, which will be in charge of comedian Tituss Burgess, nominated for four Emmys for his work on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2019). He has also been nominated for a TV Oscar twice more: for the interactive special Kimmy x Reverend (2020) and for his voice performance in the animated Central Park.

According to Netflix, the quartet will return “reimagined and revamped for today. And all episodes will be accompanied by Tummy Tales, a frame with only original songs that will have the whole family dancing!”, says the streaming platform in the press release.

Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington and Jeremiah Krage will play the Teletubbies in the new version. The mission is not an easy one: Nikki Smedley, who played Laa-Laa in the original show, revealed in her autobiography that she received sexual and disturbing letters from adult men who watched the series.

She also said that the “yummy cream” that made the Teletubbies party, in real life, was far from appetizing. “It was made from a cheap packet of instant mashed potatoes, diluted to the right consistency, and turned pink with food coloring. It would make you puke,” she wrote of the gummy substance.

The original version of Teletubbies was shown on the British BBC between 1997 and 2001 and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. A new adaptation was made between 2015 and 2018, but it did not repeat the success of the original. Will the Netflix series follow in the footsteps of the first or the second?