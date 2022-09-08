Tertulinho catches Candoca with Zé Paulino/José in Mar do Sertão | come around

“Let go of my wife!”, Tertulinho will say to Zé Paulino.
Candoca will be surprised by her husband’s presence at the hotel.
“Tertulinho? What are you doing here?”, asks Candoca.
Tertulinho will be uncomfortable with the question and will return the question to his wife, who has gone to the place for a medical convention.
“What are you doing here! The convention ended a long time ago, as far as I know!”, argues Tertulinho.
José Mendes will try to defend Candoca and put himself in the middle of the couple’s argument.
“It’s not what you’re thinking…”, José will explain.
But that will only make Tertulinho even more angry with his rival.
“Shut up, you!”, Tertulinho will shout.
UNDERSTAND HOW ZÉ PAULINO IS STILL ALIVE AFTER ACCIDENT:
08 set
Thursday
Tertulinho catches Candoca with José. Xaviera tries to seduce José, who sympathizes with the suffering the woman has been through. Timbó helps Maruan. Manduca and Joca get lost in the woods, and Candoca despairs. Latifa gets angry with Zahym. Timbó and Tereza take care of Maruan, who reveals to the two that he is a prince. Candoca confronts the Colonel and Deodora, and decides to go into the woods after Manduca and Joca. José goes to find Candoca to rescue Manduca.
