Tesla customers go on hunger strike over vehicle dissatisfaction

THE dissatisfaction with their cars brought together several Tesla customers. They decided to go on a hunger strike in Norway in order to bring to Elon Musk’s attention several problems. The strike took place on August 27 in Oslo.

According to the group of protesters, there are a number of problems that jeopardize the proper functioning of vehicles, and some of them even jeopardize the lives of their users.

Aware of the weight of Norway for Tesla – in 2020 the country became the first to have more than 50% of electric vehicles, the group of protesters created a website where they took the opportunity to list the various problems of their Teslas.

The car does not start at low temperatures, such as the door handles do not open in these conditions, the front seat is loose, the autopilot does not work properly, doors stop working and open by themselves, charging problems and less autonomy than advertised are some of the 29 problems referred.

“We hope to get Elon’s attention to start paying attention to Norwegian customers. Customers who love the car and many who want to continue to be Tesla customers but are plagued by endless repairs and, in many cases, support centers that do not respond,” said Erlend Mørch, spokesman for the protesters, in statements quoted by the newspaper O Globo.

