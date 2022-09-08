Thais Fersoza surprised by publishing a photo giving birth: “Born”

Thais Fersoza, wife of singer Michel Teló, posts photo giving birth and takes fans by surprise

Some time ago the singer’s wife Michel Telo, Thais Fersoza, took her followers by surprise on instagram by posting a click of her birth. After posting the photo of the moment she gave birth, the muse’s followers did not understand why the photo was being posted only at that moment.

However, the publication was a tribute to his son Theodoro, this was the reason for the publication of Thais Fersoza. Because little Theodoro was completing another year of life, at the time of posting, 4 years old.

To celebrate her son’s birthday, Thais Fersoza used photos of her son coming into the world and wrote a very special caption, explaining all her love for her son and family, which left everyone delighted.

“He was born.. the love of my life! My moon shine! My hurried boy… may God shower you with blessings… “to make you happy and multiply love… Teodoro… is a gift from the Lord…” Day of joy, love, fulfillment… my little boy, my dream… our complete family ! 4 years.. a big one already!!!!!”, wrote Thais Fersoza in the caption of the publication.

surprised the fans

The fans of Michel Teló’s wife were very surprised by the publication, which generated a lot of comments from the followers. “Wow, I was taken by surprise in this lol I thought it was another beautiful child of you. Congratulations to the cute Théo”, congratulated an internet user. “Congratulations to the beautiful son on his birthday… I confess that I thought it was the surprise birth of another baby”, joked another fan.

Rivalry? Eliana and Celso Portiolli saw news on Band and ‘strange’ atmosphere is pointed out behind the scenes SBT Diogo Nogueira suffers from attacks after changing lyrics against politician: “Send Bolsonaro away” Joel Datena is outraged by the attack on the reporter at the Band and releases the verb: “Look how bizarre this is”

It is worth remembering that the couple’s son, Theodoro, is currently 5 years old. In addition to the boy, Michel Teló and Thais Fersoza also have a 6-year-old daughter Melinda. The two are a veritable burst of cuteness.