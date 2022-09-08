The Volkswagen Gol continues to surprise and was the best-selling car in Brazil in August 2022, with 11,719 units in the last 30 days, according to a ranking released by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). And that made it, of course, the best-selling hatch of the month.

Even in the face of a chaotic scenario of semiconductor shortages, Chevrolet Onix again managed to reach a podium and ended the month in third place, with a good 9,821 units sold. Just behind the newly restyled Hyundai HB20, which took second place with 10,919.

About to retire, Gol shows strength in sales across Brazil (Image: Disclosure / Volkswagen)

The surprises, however, were with the Fiat, Mobi and Argo cars, which performed well in the last month even with a line change during the period and the frustration over the non-arrival of the CVT automatic version for the larger model. In the partial of the last 30 days, the subcompact scored 7,613, while the compact sold 7,594 units.

Still within the Stellantis group, the great Peugeot 208 managed to maintain good numbers and, boosted by the 1.0 variants, managed to place 2,825 units in the month, even more than established models on the market, such as Toyota Yaris (2,235) and Honda City (1,504).

Among the averages, the Chevrolet Cruze sails with 129 units. The closest model to him with this body is the electric Nissan Leaf, with 39 license plates.

The 10 best-selling hatches in Brazil in August 2022