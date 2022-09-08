The Volkswagen Gol continues to surprise and was the best-selling car in Brazil in August 2022, with 11,719 units in the last 30 days, according to a ranking released by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). And that made it, of course, the best-selling hatch of the month.
Even in the face of a chaotic scenario of semiconductor shortages, Chevrolet Onix again managed to reach a podium and ended the month in third place, with a good 9,821 units sold. Just behind the newly restyled Hyundai HB20, which took second place with 10,919.
The surprises, however, were with the Fiat, Mobi and Argo cars, which performed well in the last month even with a line change during the period and the frustration over the non-arrival of the CVT automatic version for the larger model. In the partial of the last 30 days, the subcompact scored 7,613, while the compact sold 7,594 units.
Still within the Stellantis group, the great Peugeot 208 managed to maintain good numbers and, boosted by the 1.0 variants, managed to place 2,825 units in the month, even more than established models on the market, such as Toyota Yaris (2,235) and Honda City (1,504).
Among the averages, the Chevrolet Cruze sails with 129 units. The closest model to him with this body is the electric Nissan Leaf, with 39 license plates.
The 10 best-selling hatches in Brazil in August 2022
Volkswagen Gol: 11,719
Hyundai HB20: 10,919
Chevrolet Onix: 9,821
- Fiat Mobi: 7.613
Fiat Argo: 7,594
Renault Kwid: 6,829
Peugeot 208: 2,825
Toyota Yaris: 2,235
Honda City: 1,504
Renault Sandero: 1002
Did you like this article?
Enter your email address on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.