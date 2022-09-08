the best selling used cars in the year 2022

VW Gol G4 (Photo: Publicity/Volkswagen)

In the month of August, 1,315,179 used vehicles were sold throughout Brazil, including automobiles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. This volume represents an increase of 10.9% over the total in July, when multi-brand retailers sold 1,185,432.

According to the study by the entity that represents the segment, the National Federation of Associations of Automotor Vehicle Dealers (Fenauto), in the same period, vehicles with 13 years of use or more were the most chosen by consumers, with 470,845 units sold.

Used car and vehicle industry forecast is for sales to decline compared to 2021

The president of Fenauto, Enilson Sales, believes that “by the end of the year our sector should reach close to 14 million vehicles sold, a total lower than last year. But, for us, it will be a very good result if we look at the history of the Brazilian market, since this year we suffered a lot from the lack of zero, with the post-Covid world crisis, the war in Ukraine, the increase in fuels and the polarization of Brazilian politics. Our expectation is still moderate, but optimistic.”

Best-selling vehicles in 2022

Here are the best-selling used vehicles for the year, from January to July 2022:

Volkswagen Gol – 395,780 Fiat Uno – 228,193 Fiat Palio – 221,811 Ford Fiesta – 142,268 Volkswagen Fox – 141,188

Used car prices are expected to fall

The prices of used and used vehicles are expected to have a general reduction of 10% by the end of 2022, compared to last year. The forecast is from the president of the State of Ceará Motor Vehicle Dealers Union (Sindivel), Everton Fernandes.

Despite the positive expectation, this fluctuation should not cause cars to return to the price level of before the pandemic. According to Fernandes, since the beginning of the crisis generated by Covid-19, used cars have already registered an increase of approximately 28%.

For the president of Sindivel, in addition to the movement to restructure the economy after the crisis, the stabilization of interest rates can be pointed out as reasons for the reduction of used and used car prices to happen.

