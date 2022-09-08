The biologist who tried to reveal the secrets of the fishing industry and disappeared into the ocean

  • Rachel Monroe*
  • From Texas (USA) to the BBC

Keith Davis in a canoe at sea
photo caption,

Davis worked as a fishing spotter

Activist Keith Davis disappeared at sea thousands of miles from home. His body was never found. Now, the mystery of his death draws attention to an industry that usually goes unnoticed by most people: the fishing industry.

At a local grocery store in Texas, USA, you can buy a can of tuna for less than US$1. But like many things that seem cheap, these low prices are only possible because of the dangerous and largely invisible work of people in far-flung locations.

Davis, an idealistic and adventurous ukulele player from Arizona, worked to make the world of commercial tuna fishing visible. And he may have paid a price for it.

“He was very impulsive, very romantic, he acted on the spur of the moment,” says Anik Clemens, his friend and colleague. “He was very passionate about what he did. He wanted to protect the oceans, he wanted to protect the fishermen and their industry.”

