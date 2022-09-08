The biologist who tried to reveal the secrets of the fishing industry and disappeared into the ocean

Rachel Monroe*

From Texas (USA) to the BBC

6 hours ago

photo caption, Davis worked as a fishing spotter

Activist Keith Davis disappeared at sea thousands of miles from home. His body was never found. Now, the mystery of his death draws attention to an industry that usually goes unnoticed by most people: the fishing industry.

At a local grocery store in Texas, USA, you can buy a can of tuna for less than US$1. But like many things that seem cheap, these low prices are only possible because of the dangerous and largely invisible work of people in far-flung locations.

Davis, an idealistic and adventurous ukulele player from Arizona, worked to make the world of commercial tuna fishing visible. And he may have paid a price for it.

“He was very impulsive, very romantic, he acted on the spur of the moment,” says Anik Clemens, his friend and colleague. “He was very passionate about what he did. He wanted to protect the oceans, he wanted to protect the fishermen and their industry.”

In 2015, in the midst of a seemingly routine voyage on the Victoria 168, part of a fleet of fishing vessels owned by a Taiwanese conglomerate, the 41-year-old disappeared hundreds of kilometers off the coast of Ecuador.

Credit, MRAG Americas

The crew searched the ship but found no sign of it. When news of his disappearance reached his friends and colleagues on the mainland, many were immediately suspicious.

“He had 16 years of service. And there’s no doubt he was as professional, caring and safe as possible,” says Bubba Cook, a friend of Davis’s and manager of the Western and Central Pacific Tuna Program at environmental protection NGO WWF. (World Wildlife Foundation).

“The inescapable conclusion is that something must have happened to him. To this day, I’m convinced he saw something the people on that ship didn’t want him to see.”

The BBC’s new podcast, Lost At Sea, investigates her disappearance.

photo caption, Keith Davis was passionate about his work, says friend Anik Clemens

Fisheries Observer

Davis was a marine biologist who worked as a fishing observer, a little-known and very risky profession. The estimated 2,500 observers live aboard fishing vessels for months on end, venturing hundreds of miles offshore to protect these waters from overfishing and collect scientific observations that help us understand the health of our oceans and marine life.

Observers live among the crew, working the same grueling hours in the same harsh conditions. But they are also sometimes viewed with suspicion, because part of their job is to report illegal activities.

But what might Davis have witnessed that could have put him at risk? The high seas, where legal jurisdiction is complex and there is little oversight, is known for illegal activity – notably drug and arms trafficking and sometimes human trafficking. However, to be clear, the BBC found nothing to suggest that Davis witnessed any of these activities on Victoria 168.

The boat he was working on at the time of the disappearance was involved in what is known as a transshipment. Transshipment vessels supply tuna fishing boats with fresh supplies and transport the freshly caught fish back to shore. This process could allow some tuna fisheries to stay at sea for years, which can help save costs — and allow a can of tuna to cost $0.99.

Observers who witness illegal activity are in an incredibly vulnerable position. When Davis was working on Victoria 168, his only means of communication with the coast was through the captain’s computer.

The people who do his work are sometimes trained to speak in code if they see something too sensitive to say out loud. While Davis loved being an observer, he was also aware of the dangers of the job. “Many of us have witnessed gun activity, knife fighting, slavery…many of which we have to swallow as ‘part of the job,'” he wrote on Facebook a year before he disappeared.

Even more alarming, Davis’s alleged death is hardly an isolated incident. Several observers disappeared or died under mysterious circumstances – there were two more incidents during the months the BBC worked on the podcast.

Most of these cases have much less visibility than Davis did. That’s because many observers are not adventurous American men like Davis, but rather Pacific Islanders who work to support their families.

They are often from communities with a strong history of artisanal fishing – a local industry that, in many cases, has been devastated by globalized fishing fleets that use transshipment.

photo caption, Davis loved to travel – here in Bolivia

When men like Charlie Lasisi, an observer from Papua New Guinea, or Eritara Aati Kaierua, from Kiribati, died in suspicious circumstances, the news did not make the cut. But it is observers like these who bear the brunt of our desire to buy tuna.

“We find the lack of conclusion on what happened to Keith extremely disturbing, there’s not much more we can do,” says the company MRAG Americas, which employed him, in a statement. “We continue to strive for maximum security for our observers at sea and on land.”

Grupo Gilontas, owner of Victoria 168, stated that “Gilontas Group cooperated with the authorities who conducted the investigation”.

Officially, we don’t know whether Davis died accidentally, took his own life, or was killed. But what we do know is that much of the illegal activity that takes place at sea is based on the idea that what happens far from the coast, where there is no cell phone signal or security cameras, is essentially invisible to us on the mainland.

The observers’ work, witnessing what happens at sea, can make them vulnerable.

“Observers don’t have support from the fishing industry. They don’t have support from agencies. They don’t have support from their employers, the contractors. In the end, they’re alone,” says Liz Mitchell, the former president of the Association of Professional Observers.

WWF’s Bubba Cook has been tracking the unexplained deaths of bystanders for over a decade. “One of the biggest problems is that we just don’t know how many observers are missing,” he says. “Here in the Pacific, it’s been about one observer a year. And that’s just [desde] that we started keeping records. How many before that died at sea under various circumstances, or never returned home?”

There’s also the Global Fishing Watch map, an open access tool that shows the location of over 65,000 vessels from 2012 to today.

*Rachel Monroe is a narrator and reporter for the BBC podcast Lost At Sea. She contributes to the magazine New Yorker and is a writer.