The Dragon House | HBO will fix episode 3 bug

A bug in the visual effects of the 3rd episode of The House of the Dragon will be fixed soon, as announced by HBO to the press.

The error happened when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) delivered a letter to a soldier, and it was possible to see two of his fingers in green.

According to the Varietya HBO plans to fix this green screen rendering glitch soon, and when it does it will update the episode on its streaming service.

This fix to the visual effects of the 3rd episode of The Dragon’s House is not an isolated case, as years ago, in episode 4 of season 8 of Game of Thrones, the HBO had to erase a leaked Starbucks cup in one scene.

The script and production of The Dragon’s House were under the responsibility of George RR Martine Ryan Condal.

Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen are in the main cast.

based on the book Fire & Bloodthe series serves as a derivative of game of Thrones which tells the story of the conquest of lands in Westeros, better known as the Dance of Dragons.

Set over 200 years before the events of the original series, we follow the civil war that unfolds as half-brothers Aegon II and Rhaenyra vie for the throne after the death of their father, Viserys I.

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which leads to growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in the main series, at the time when the Targaryen family ruled the seven kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.