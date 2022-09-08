The duo Flávio and Gustavo, from ‘Casa dos Artistas’, changed a lot

Brazil met in the 2000s, the duo of models and twin brothers Flávio and Gustavo Mendonca. Artists exploded in the four corners of the country after participating in the program “O+da Band”, shortly after being released by Fausto Silva in 2001.

Side by side, the singers posed for various magazines, made events and TV shows. In SBT, for example, their presence was regular, especially in “Nice Sunday”when they participated in paintings such as “Princess day” and the famous “Bath Test”.

The success lasted a few years and even resulted in participation in the “Artists’ House, extinct reality show of SBT. However, time passed and wear and tear happened amid the changes in TV. In this way, the brothers’ career, which was no longer working out, motivated them to leave Brazil and move to the United States.

CHANGE

Abroad, Flávio and Gustavo Mendonça they completely changed the course of their lives and became luxury real estate brokers, even meeting some Brazilian celebrities who were looking for references on where to live in Miami. According to R7, as of mid-2018, both have sold over 80 luxury apartments in the Florida city.

Married to the model Anne Schoenberger, Flávio is expecting his third child with the beauty and both are already parents of two little ones. A few years ago, he returned to Brazil and has been working on TV and as a digital influencer for some companies.

His brother, Gustavo, also makes paid publications on Instagram for major brands, however, he did not return to TV. Married to Russian Marina Zheltovahe has two children, Romeo2 years old, and Christian, of 7 months. Before his wife gave birth to the little ones, Gustavo was already the father of a young girl, Georgia Mendonça.

On social media, in addition to sharing various family records, the artist often shows luxurious life in the United States. At the beginning of their career, more than two decades ago, the brothers were still very young. Currently, they are 43 years old and train hard to keep their bodies in shape.