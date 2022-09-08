The highlights of the 8th at the festival

Thursday is rock day and a lot of nostalgia at Rock in Rio 2022. On the Mundo Stage, attractions such as Guns N’ Roses, The Offspring and CPM 22 promise to please the nostalgic rockers with hits from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. novelty is with the Italians of the group Måneskin, who perform for the first time in the country.

The Sunset Stage has more eclectic programming, with soul, pop and MPB.

The highlights are the British Jessie J, who promises to liven up the City of Rock with her strong vocals, and Gloria Groove, who presents her songs blown in her first solo show at the festival.

Guns closes the Mundo Stage at 12:10 am, with a show broadcast by Multishow. See below how to see all the performances of the festival and the highlights chosen by splash:

Armas e Rosas

Axl Rose and Slash at the show that marked the return of Guns N ‘Roses to the stage, in Heshey (USA) Image: Playback/Twitter

The American band plays at Rock in Rio for the fifth time and promises to liven up the Rock City with the classics “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “November Rain”, “Welcome To The Jungle” and “Paradise City”.

Novelties like “Absurd” and “Hard Skool”, released last year, have been present in the setlists of the tour in Brazil and should also be presented on the festival stage.

They close the Mundo Palco program, performing at 00:10.

Måneskin

The Italians from Måneskin take the stage at Rock in Rio this Thursday Image: Playback/Instagram

The Italian group became famous after winning the European Eurovision competition last year. At the event, each participating country performs an original song and competing countries vote to determine a winner. The track “Zitti e Buono” took the trophy, propelling the band to stardom. Before that, they had already won 2nd place in the reality show “X-Factor” in Italy.

The hit “Beggin’,” a rock version of The Four Seasons’ original song, went viral on social media last year and is sure to thrill audiences with its bubblegum chorus. Recent releases such as “SUPERMODEL” and “MAMMAMIA” should also mark the Italians’ debut at the festival.

Måneskin performs at 10:20 pm on the Mundo Stage.

The Offspring

The Offspring performs again at Rock in Rio Image: Bruna Prado/UOL

The Californian punk rock band performs again on the festival stage and brings unmistakable hits that marked the 90s: “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)”, “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid”, “Self Esteem” and “The Kids Aren’t Alright”.

Songs such as “The Opioid Diaries” and “Army of One”, from the album “Let The Bad Times Roll”, released last year, should also integrate the setlist. They perform on the Mundo Stage at 8:10 pm.

Jessie J

Jessie J brings hits set to the Sunset Stage on Thursday Image: Getty Images

The Brit ends the Sunset Stage with her booming voice and a repertoire full of hits, which includes hits like “Bang Bang”, “Price Tag”, “Domino” and “Who You Are”.

Attention to the vocal acrobatics and improvisations, a trademark of the singer. There may even be some covers of songs by other artists, as Jessie did in her performance at the festival in 2013. Her show will be at 9:15 pm.

Other highlights

In addition to Jessie J, the Sunset Stage will receive other music stars: the British Corinne Bailey Rae, owner of the hit “Put Your Records On”, presents her soul at 19:05. Before her, Gloria Groove presents a new format of her show “Lady Leste” at 16:55, with hits like “Leilão”, “Vermelho”, “Bonekinha” and “A Queda”.

Sunset viewers will also be able to check out the show by Pernambuco’s Duda Beat at 3:30 pm, with tracks such as “Bixinho”, “Meu Pisêro” and “Chega”.

At 18:00, CPM 22 opens the Mundo Stage and promises to activate the audience’s nostalgia with tracks that marked the 2000s, such as “Um Minuto Para o Fim do Mundo”, “Dias Atrás” and “Não Sei Viver Sem Ter Você”.

The band Francisco, El Hombre sings “Triste, Louca ou Má”, track Latin Grammy nominee in 2017, and other songs on Stage Supernova.

How and where to watch Rock in Rio 2022 concerts

Festival fans will be able to enjoy the shows from their home or wherever they are through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform), in addition to viewing the best moments on TV Globo on night schedule.

multishow: live broadcast of Palco Mundo and Sunset today, starting at 2:30 pm, and on the other days of the festival, starting at 3 pm.

channel bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm.

TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s program on Thursdays and Fridays, after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturdays after “Altas Horas” and Sundays after “Vai que Cola”.

Globoplay: there will be simultaneous exhibition of Multishow (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.