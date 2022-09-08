The ideal minimum wage for a family would be BRL 6,298.91, calculates Dieese

O minimum wage ideal to meet the needs of a family of four would be R$ 6,298.91 in August, according to calculations by the National Survey of the Basic Food Basket, carried out by the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). The value corresponds to 5.2 times the current federal floor of R$ 1,212.







Minimum wage would be BRL 6,298.91 in August; considering the price of the basic food basket, workers who receive a minimum wage committed an average of 58.54% of their net income in August to food.

The Dieese estimate is carried out monthly and indicates the minimum income necessary for a worker and his family to meet the monthly expenses with food, housing, health, education, clothing, hygiene, transport, leisure and social security. The estimate of the ideal value for August is based on the prices of basic basket of São Paulo, with a cost of R$ 749.78, the most expensive of the month among the 17 capitals analyzed in the survey.

According to Dieese, considering the price of the basic food basket, the worker who receives a minimum wage has committed an average of 58.54% of his net income in August to buy basic food products.

Methodology

In the National Survey of the Basic Food Basket, Dieese researches the value of the basic food basket in 17 capitals. In August, the survey pointed to a drop in the price of the basic food basket in the monthly comparison in 16 capitals.