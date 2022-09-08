The Last of Us Part 1 is packed with stunning details

The Last of Us Part 1 is now available on PlayStation 5 and gamers who decided to discover the remake of one of PlayStation’s most memorable titles are blown away by the attention to detail.

Care for details is already characteristic of Naughty Dog titles and in the midst of graphical improvements, DualSense compatibility, 3D Audio and refinement of controls, not to mention the possibility of playing at 60fps, reports of impressive details spread across the world of match.

Naughty Dog claims that The Last of Us Part 1 has been rebuilt from the ground up with the PS5 in mind, and players have begun to discover a wealth of impressive details. Many of them will pass by the vast majority, but for those who decide to invest their time and explore the scenarios, there are lots of curiosities waiting.

One of the smaller details you could think of is a way to expand the story around Joel. A player shared that in Joel’s house there are several medicines that show health problems. In addition to blood pressure medication, you can also see that Joel takes medication to fight anxiety.

WAIT WE GOT MORE FOLKS. blood pressure meds *and* gastric ulcer meds. joel miller was not ok pic.twitter.com/Qa3J8ZwWnd — chy 🌈 | DEE DAY 🎉 (@chydjarin) September 2, 2022



To view this content, please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Another small curiosity that expands the knowledge about these characters is in the scene where Joel and Tess show the passports to the military in the quarantine zone. These documents show that Joel was born on September 26, 1981 and is 52 years old when the game starts.

The same scene reveals that Theresa Servopoulos is Tess’ full name.





Another taste of how Naughty Dog has introduced an insane amount of secrets and trivia that encourage exploration is at the moment below. A player discovered that you can weigh Joel and that the protagonist weighs 90,718 kilos.



To view this content, please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



One player discovered that it is possible to look into mirrors to see around corners, and another shared a comparison with the original version, in a scene that received a change in the remake.

When Jess and Joel discover that Ellie is infected, in the remake she immediately points the gun at the young woman and this is something she doesn’t do in the other versions. It’s a small change that shows how Naughty Dog decided to change small moments in the remake.



To view this content, please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



In the massive rain and praise pouring in for The Last of Us remake, gamers looking for details are also highlighting the water physics, which change according to what’s happening. In this case, an enemy’s body falling into the water creates specific waves.



To view this content, please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Another player decided to highlight the strong attention to detail in the remake, which makes a cinematic experience that was already amazing in the original version more impressive, with a preview of an enemy’s face. After throwing a bottle at the bully’s face, he discovered the viro lodged in the skin when he grabbed him.

Ok…I threw a glass bottle at dudes head, went into photo mode and my god…dudes got glass shards all in his face! The details, wow!!! #PS5Share, #TheLastofUsPartI pic.twitter.com/MiuEuAjGzo — Rad Dad Redemption (@Rad_Dad_Redempt) September 5, 2022



To view this content, please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



The Last of Us Part 1 is also being praised for the way it transitions with such speed and smoothness from cutscenes to gameplay. Naughty Dog said in the pre-launch phase that they worked on this with the SSD in PS5 in mind, but seeing it in action prominently is another thing: