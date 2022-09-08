“The market will make a big mistake”, says the former president of Ipea

posted on 08/09/2022 05:45 / updated on 08/09/2022 05:46



Carlos Von Doellinger, former president of the Institute of Applied Economic Research – (credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DA Press)

A member of the transition team of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL), in 2018, and one of the advisers to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, economist Carlos von Doellinger left the command of the Institute of Applied Economic Research (IPEA) about two months ago. , but continues to be consulted by the former boss. Like Guedes, he does not spare criticism of market analysts who make forecasts different from the government’s for the economy. “I don’t want to offend. Market analysts will make a big mistake. Which, by the way, is nothing new, because they are always looking in the rearview mirror,” he says. “As far as I know, there are few who have a doctorate degree in quantitative methods and econometric analysis,” he adds.

After the surprise of the 1.2% growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022, released earlier this month by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), von Doellinger’s optimism increased. He believes that a rise of more than 3% of GDP is possible this year, and a figure between 3% and 3.5% next year. The median of market forecasts is 0.47%, according to the latest Focus bulletin, from the Central Bank, released on Monday.

In the midst of discussions about a new fiscal framework, he considers the change in the spending ceiling rule inevitable, which “will be exceeded”. “My hunch is that we’re going to evolve into something more flexible on both the revenue and expense side, and with more manageable deficits,” he says.

The economist recognizes that the 2023 Annual Budget Law Project (Ploa), sent by the economic team to Congress on August 31, was presented to comply with the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) and should undergo changes during processing. “The Budget that is there was what had to be presented by legal obligation”, he says. He criticizes the rapporteur-general’s controversial amendments (RP9), or “secret budget”, and assigns the responsibility to Congress. “The ones who instituted this were the congressmen”, he emphasizes.

The main excerpts from the interview given to the Mail:

The 1.2% rise in GDP in the second quarter was a surprise, but the market warns of the ongoing slowdown. To what extent is the growth data sustainable?

Minister Paulo Guedes has shown optimism. There really was a good turnaround. Forecasts for next year are for growth of 3% to 3.5%, with inflation and the fiscal situation much more comfortable. Of course, all of this is always subject to instability, and the prospective performance for next year, after the election campaign, enters a different world, and it will also have its consequences. But for the moment, I think it’s well on its way.

When we look at the GDP data accumulated in four quarters, there is a clear deceleration in several indicators, such as consumption and investments. Can you be optimistic in a scenario of internal and global slowdown? And with the prospect of double-digit interest rates until the end of next year?

That’s not the information I have. In the second quarter, GDP accelerated, and everything indicates that it will end (the year) above 3%. The IBGE data are very out of date.

The IBGE data are incomplete, in fact. For example, they did not publish savings indicators. But you can’t criticize the agency when the number is bad and praise only when the data are positive…

(Laughter) The only problem with the IBGE is that they have a big lag. So they always arrive very late. I know, because I have known the IBGE for 30 years. In terms of the situation, from what I saw in the minister’s presentations, the data are favorable.

But the minister has a series of unfulfilled promises… He promised to eliminate the primary deficit in the first year of government, to raise R$ 1 trillion with privatizations, to carry out pension, administrative and tax reforms. But he only managed to pass the Social Security one and still left the military out…

(Laughs). IT IS. He’s in debt. But the pension reform was reasonable. Administration is complicated. And the tax, too. I am more concerned, in fact, with the reforms to define another path for the Budget and public accounts. The movement to change the tax regime is increasing. The struggle has always been to change the tax regime and the famous 3Ds — deindexation, untying and release — to loosen the ties and let the economy flow. It’s kind of hard, because our congressmen aren’t very helpful.

Why is there so much discrepancy between market forecasts and government forecasts? The market median for GDP growth in 2023 is 0.5%, and the most optimistic say 1%…

Sorry. I don’t mean to offend. Market analysts will make a big mistake. Which, by the way, is nothing new, because they’re always looking in the rearview mirror. They are always slaves to regression analysis. They can never identify the “recovery”. This requires sophisticated statistical methods that this class is unfamiliar with. It’s not for amateurs. As far as I know, few have a doctorate in quantitative methods and econometric analysis.

But there is a war in Ukraine that does not end and the world is already slowing down. The economy of China, which is the biggest destination for Brazilian products, dropped 2.6% in the second quarter. Brazilian exports are already falling. Is it possible to grow 3% this year and the next with this conjuncture?

Brazil has a very robust agro sector, which helps the economy. The transformation industry is not a big deal, but the agri GDP is booming and is driving the economy and a large part of services. I do not want to say that Brazil will be an island of prosperity in the midst of a recession or a slowdown. But the fact is that the numbers, at the margin, are evolving very well.

But you have to agree that Ipea’s credibility is damaged after the publication of the study that tries to deny the increase in poverty and the existence of 33 million Brazilians suffering from hunger. Even technicians from the agency rebelled and are taking the matter to court…

I joined Ipea in 1969. I know that house very well. There really is a group there that is, so to speak, internal opposition. It’s always been there, but maybe there’s a little more now, because there are a lot of young people who have recently joined. And outsourced personnel also came in and, in these changes, the level dropped a little.

Do you agree with this study, published by the president of IPEA himself, without going through the organ’s rite?

I confess that I didn’t even see with much acuity what he wrote. So I can’t rate it. Officially, I’ve been out of Ipea for two months.

And how was your departure from Ipea?

I myself asked to step down from the position, because I have been retired from Ipea for a long time. I was one of the few who still went to headquarters, in person, because 90% don’t show up anymore. The offices (at IPEA) in Rio and Brasília are all empty. It’s a very depressing business. It makes me sad because everyone is at home office. The public service is like that.

The government sent the 2023 Budget project with optimistic macroeconomic forecasts, and without the adjustment of R$ 200 in Auxílio Brasil. Even so, there is an estimated primary deficit of R$ 63.7 billion. Are we facing yet another piece of fiction?

The government was on the deadline for submitting the Budget. But this has happened several times in the past. The government presents the project and then makes corrections, based on the evolution of the revenue — in fact, the revenue is on a very reasonable growth path. This will certainly be reviewed. It has always been like that.

The government did not provide the R$52 billion for the R$600 aid, but set aside more than R$80 billion for additional subsidies, which will increase the tax waiver account by around R$370 billion. There is room for subsidies for the middle class, who have a car, but no benefits for the poor…

(Laughs). I’ve seen the Budget numbers very lightly. But, I think that was presented to fulfill the legal obligation and, as I said, everything will change, a lot, before the end of the year. Now, on the subsidy side, I would also have to see why there is such a secret budget, which no one really knows how it came out.

Do you think this secret budget is correct?

I do not think. But that’s not Paulo Guedes’ fault. It was the congressmen who instituted this.

But the minister never criticized. He tries to minimize the problem…

He won’t hit the front.

The minister has said that there is no armed fiscal bomb for 2023. He focuses on reducing gross public debt, but does not weigh the impact of increased expenditures while there is a lot of extraordinary income, such as dividends. Not to mention the impact of inflation on the increase in the denominator. The debt is at 77.6% of GDP, but the volume of BRL 7.2 trillion is a record…

The debt-to-GDP ratio has never been as low as it is now. What matters is the debt-GDP ratio.

But there is a lot that is not in this debt account. The rides in the precatories, which it is not yet known how much they will cost in the coming years. And there is also the interest account, which should increase due to the rise in the Selic rate. That’s R$35 billion a year more for each percentage point in the basic rate, which has already risen almost 12 points since March.

from 2021…

Yup. But if the economy grows, as we are betting, this will all decrease. Looking at the debt-GDP ratio, historically, this rate has never been so favorable. I’m not seeing that bad perspective.

The interest account is growing and has already reached a historic record of more than R$ 560 billion…

I don’t want to see the nominal result. I want to see the debt-to-GDP ratio. I’m saying that the debt-to-GDP ratio will improve with real GDP growth. The collection is growing. The picture isn’t too bad and I’m no fanatic. I used to be very critical and I think that, as I get older, I am more lenient. With the pandemic, the situation became dire, but there was an impressive recovery.

How do you evaluate these almost four years of Bolsonaro’s government?

It was a troubled period, because there was a pandemic, war, there was everything. Considering all these ailments, the performance was quite reasonable. It was much better than the overwhelming majority of countries, including Europe, and even the United States.

But the balance of deaths from covid-19 could be much lower…

Well, there are other aspects that I prefer not to comment on.

How do you see the discussion of a new fiscal framework for the next government? Is it possible to change the spending ceiling without losing credibility?

The ceiling was something of an emergency, a way of giving a shock to hold the expense. And it was kind of irrational, because, in fact, the composition of expenses was not analyzed to make something better structured. Let’s move towards another regime, more rational than simply putting up a roof and saying “don’t go from here, you can do it”. My guess is that we’re going to evolve into something more flexible on both the income and expense side and with more manageable deficits.