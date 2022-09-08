The Witcher 3 arrives on PS5 by the end of the year, confirms CDPR

During an investor meeting, CD Projekt RED reaffirmed that the PS5 version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still scheduled for late 2022. The next-gen edition will also appear on Xbox Series and PC — and will have items inspired by the Netflix series.

The executive director of the Polish company, Adam Kiciński, also said he expected the new Witcher saga – announced in March, with a logo showing the School of the Lynx – to consist of “more than one game”.

Originally, the PS5 port of The Witcher 3 was supposed to arrive in 2021, but it ended up being pushed back to Q2 2022 — and then to Q4 of that year. Previously, Saber Interactive was responsible for the next-gen version, but CDPR took the project to its in-house teams to complete it.

The game is currently available for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It has sold 40 million copies worldwide.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has The Witcher 3 Easter Egg

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which debuted in April, has an easter egg inspired by The Witcher 3. In CDPR’s RPG, it was not uncommon to see Carpeado, Geralt’s horse, on top of the roofs of the houses. Well, in the Jedi game, the same thing happens. Understand!