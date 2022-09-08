“There won’t be another one like it!”

In “Pantanal”the kidnapping of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), orchestrated by tenorio (Murilo Benício), will reproduce a scene that was talked about in the first version. The scoundrel, who seeks revenge for his not-so-peaceful breakup with bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), will castrate the pawn in an abandoned tapera. The information is from André Romanoof “TV Observatory – UOL”.

After the crime, tenorio will celebrate the victory against the rival: “How are they getting along now? That little piece of shit and that Bruaca? (…) Killing was little after all they did to me… Yeah… Leaving them alive was the biggest punishment you could have done, Tenório… The biggest! What is it for her to learn that man, in this life, she will not have another like it!”says the squatter.

Wasting no time, Alcides plans revenge

the employee of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), with blood in his eyes, will plan a revenge strategy against the villain: “You bring me this zagaia here, and I’ll go into these woods and only come here with the carcass of that unfortunate man on the coast! Trindade (Gabriel Sater) said that it couldn’t be a gun or a knife… So I’ll have to catch the unfortunate in the zagaia!”.

“Original” Alcides recalls recordings

To “Gshow”the actor Angelo Antoniowho interpreted Alcides in the 1990 version, he said he tensed up for the controversial scene: “It was scary to see when the text arrived. In the studio, I remember that I had recorded one before the castration and, moments before, everyone was wondering if it would be the same. I was hopeful that we wouldn’t record it.”declared.