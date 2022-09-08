These are the ONLY situations that allow you to withdraw the Guarantee Fund in 2022; see the list!

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a fund that has existed since the 1960s, whose main purpose is to financially assist the worker who, by chance, will suffer a process of dismissal without just cause. Many people may think, in this way, that this is the only way to get access to the money in the account. However, it is important to note that there are 16 modalities that allow workers to withdraw the FGTS.

The formation of the FGTS happens because the employer himself is responsible for, every month, making deposits in an account linked to his employee. Thus, the amount of the deposit must correspond to 8% of the gross salary that the worker receives. It is worth remembering that the formation of the Fund is a guaranteed right for those citizens who work under the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). That is, they have a formal job.

Guarantee Fund: types of withdrawals

In this sense, it is necessary to highlight in which situations a worker may be entitled to request the money. As previously stated, the first situation is in the case of dismissal without just cause, which guarantees the worker the full withdrawal of the FGTS, in addition to the termination fine of 40%.

Other modalities are when the worker retires or when he reaches age equal to or greater than 70 years. In addition, it is also possible to have the money at the end of a temporary contract, when the contract becomes void, or when there is a suspension of temporary work.

Other situations are when the worker or employer dies. Also, when the employer declares bankruptcy, the employee can also redeem the Guarantee Fund.

The emergency loot or calamity loot, purchase of your own home or amortization of installments related to a mortgage on your own property are also other ways to withdraw the amount.

What other ways to withdraw?

Another situation that allows the withdrawal of the Guarantee Fund occurs in cases of serious illness, which can be either the worker or one of his dependents. Among the diseases that can be rescued are HIV, cancer or another terminal illness.

When the worker has not worked with a formal contract for more than three years, he is also entitled.

In addition, other modalities that still allow withdrawal in 2022 are the Extraordinary Saque do FGTS and the Saque-Aniversário, which allows the worker to receive a part of the amount from the Fund every year.

The consultation can be made through the official FGTS application, through the address: https://bityli.com/qzXXd.

