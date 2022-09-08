“They just want to show up!”; Thammy Miranda lets go of the verb and denies that Bia Miranda, from “A Fazenda 14”, is Gretchen’s granddaughter

Last Tuesday (6), Record revealed six participants who will be in “The Farm 14”. In addition, it disclosed the first peon of the magazine: Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter. The 18-year-old will compete, along with three other celebrities, for a spot on the reality show. The influencer arrives at the confinement surrounded by controversies.

After allegedly hooking up with ex-player Adriano Imperador and fights with mother circulate on the internet, Bia Miranda was detonated by Thammy Miranda. The councilor did not react positively to headlines that claim that the young woman would be his niece or granddaughter of Gretchen.

In a comment on an Instagram post by columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, tammy pointed out that he has only two nieces. “Hey, my two nieces are smaller, how are they going to get into The Farm? One is 2 years old and the other is 2 and a half years old. The only granddaughters I know”he wrote.

Jenny Mirandamother of Bia, was an affair tammy years ago. Even with the breakup, she remained close to Gretchen and would consider her a mother at heart, but she was never adopted. “It registered, there’s no way, it’s related to Thammy. I know how it is”replied an internet user. “Registered where? They just want to show up and take advantage. You don’t know about the rosary mass!”, replied the councilor.

Finally, Thammy Miranda released the verb and judged the actions of Jenny and bia in relation to the family: “They just want to show up! My mother had good intentions. They, unfortunately, didn’t. Created what? Saw it once in her life and look! Now she wants to know more about our life than I do? Just laughing.”