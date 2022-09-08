“They were considerate of me until yesterday…”; Jenny Miranda believes in a setup for her daughter Bia Miranda; Gretchen’s granddaughter is one of those confirmed for ‘The Farm14’

The Miranda family provides yet another chapter of bullshit involving Bia Miranda. This time, her mother believes in frame-up, in a possible marketing strategy in which she is not included

Jenny Miranda came out publicly after Thammy denied her family relationship with her daughter, Bia Miranda, who at first is one of those confirmed to participate in the Paiol of “A Fazenda 14”, a reality show on Record. According to the model, Thammy always had a fondness for them, but everything went downhill all of a sudden. She believes that everything is a marketing strategy, as they are all part of the same press office.

“They were considerate of me until yesterday. And out of nowhere, Bia and I became nobody. I am not a daughter and Bia is not a granddaughter. All this coming from Thammy because so far my mom hasn’t said anything. Thammy is wanting to appear in some way.”emphasized Jenny, who has been having beef with the family for some time.

The famous and now councilor had commented on one of the publications that spoke about Bia’s name. “Hey, my two nieces are smaller, how are they going to get into The Farm? One is 2 years old and the other is 2 and a half years old. The only granddaughters I know”, reported. For jenny, Andressa Miranda’s husband has achieved his goal. And she still says that the only one who does not participate in this advisory is her.

The model has in her conscience that Bia is taking advice from the Miranda family and that they have turned her daughter against her. “They set it up for my daughter. They’re marketing my daughter and they’ve set me up to get me out of the picture. And I have here the print of the company where everyone is, except me”said the model who completed criticizing Thammy.