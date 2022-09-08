Thiago Fragoso opens the game about returning to TV and talks about characters

Thiago Fragoso talks about new career challenges

Thiago Fragoso, 40 years old, Is living a new phase in your career. That’s because the Globo actor took over that intends to face new challenges, daring more and even reinventing itself in professional life.

During an interview with the magazine ‘Quem’, Thiago Fragoso opened the game and gave details of his future plans, where he even talked about his musical performance on the program ‘The Masked Singer’, commanded by Ivete Sangalo.

About your television projects, the actor assumed that the desire to return soon is very big, but criticized the fact that he only received invitations to ‘be a father’.

“Now they just call me to be a father, I think people see me with that image, it’s really funny…” he said.

Thiago Fragoso also revealed his desire to make characters completely different from what he has done so far.

Maria Beltrão reveals about surgery that went wrong and assumes trauma: “A strange fold” Graciele Lacerda, Zezé’s fiancee, appears with an enigmatic video and makes an outburst: “They wanted to have the courage” Luciano Camargo’s ex says that Marcus Buaiz went after Wanessa because of the singer’s problem with Zilu

“I think it’s cool, but at the same time we’re in a moment of transition from TV to streaming, this brings questions… This is the time to take a risk. Next year there will be a soap opera, but I want to investigate different thingsas I did a lot at the beginning of my career,” he began.

And he continued: “I became a drug addict, a ghost, a guy scared of the powers he has, so I miss getting more misfit characters”.

MORE ABOUT YOUR CAREER

After venturing into music on ‘The Masked Singer’, Thiago Fragoso will perform at one of the biggest festivals in the world, Rock In Rio. your presentation takes place on the 10th of September and the now also a singer, believes he is ready for it.

“It’s something that came from turning 40 and from reflections as an artist. My desire is to challenge myself even more and do things more and more difficult”, he began.

He continued: “I chose songs that were very difficult and maybe two, three years ago I wouldn’t have tried to sing. We were free to experiment. As the songs were recorded, on the day of recording it was just a matter of worrying about the physical performance. So I said ‘I’m going to enjoy here and get the things I love and I wouldn’t have the courage to sing live’. Before I wouldn’t sing a Steven Tyler, a Lady Gaga, but I lost that fear. Now the harder it is, the cooler, and that makes me more motivated.”