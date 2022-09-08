This is “Datapovo”, the rest is talk, says Malafaia at an act in Rio

Pastor rented the electric trio where President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will speak in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday (Sep 7)

Pastor Silas Malafaia said this Wednesday (7.Sep.2022) that the demonstrations of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Independence Day are “the biggest in the history of Brazil”.

In a speech at the political act with Bolsonaro supporters, Malafaia said that the number of people at the demonstration demonstrates political support for the president and added: “This is Datapovo”.

“This is the biggest demonstration in the history of Brazil. I’m arriving from Brasilia with the president and 1 million people are in Brasilia, all the capitals are full. This is Datapovo, the rest is small talk. Here is the demonstration, here is the people”, said the shepherd.

During the speech, Malafaia called former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “the biggest corrupt in the history of Brazil”.

Watch (2min16s):

The pastor rented the electric trio in which the candidate for reelection will speak in Copacabana (RJ).

“I rented a trio because the president can’t speak on stage. The stage is public. It’s public money. So, 100 meters from the stage, will be my trio. He will speak there. from the trio”said the pastor to the Power 360.

Bolsonaro participated in the civic-military parade commemorating Independence on Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, then spoke at an event with supporters. The president goes to Rio de Janeiro where he will participate in an act with supporters in Copacabana.

See images of the September 7th act in Copacabana (1min25s):

