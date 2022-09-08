THIS region offers a WEEK OF SHOPPING at VERY LOW prices; check out

This September, the so-called Semana do Brasil takes place, an event full of numerous discounts. The event created by the Federal Government, aims to boost the country’s economy, seeking several companies and retail stores that are available to the consumer. Discounts may vary, depending on the person responsible for the store in question, however, it is estimated that they reach up to 70%.

In all, there are more than 5 well-known stores and franchises. These companies, spread across different regions, will be able to offer different types of products. The best thing about this is that the event doesn’t happen in just one day. Thus, consumers should be aware of discounts, in addition to closely monitoring participating establishments. It is estimated that the event will attract a lot of attention from buyers.

Discover Brazil Week

First of all, Brazil Week, also known as Green and Yellow Week, was created in 2019. According to the Government, the objective is to create an event, which in a few days, can positively boost the economy from the country. Thus, called ‘Brazilian Black Friday’, the week begins on September 7, along with the Independence holiday. In short, the deadline for the discounts to end is on the 10th of the same month.

Therefore, it is important to note that there are no pre-established discount rules. Therefore, each company will be responsible for its own promotions. Thus, offers may vary between establishments, but it is estimated that discounts may reach up to 70% of the final value of the product. Among the products offered will be from food, to clothes and discounts on courses.

Companies that will offer promotions

1. Mr Fit

Mr Fit is a franchise responsible for various healthy foods, such as snacks and full meals. During Green and Yellow Week, products will be 10% off. Often, the products available receive rave reviews from consumers. Check the available items, through the website (mrfitfranquias.com.br).

2. Minds Languages

The language company offers several offers. For new students, the discount can result in up to 6 months of free tuition. For this, the registration must be for a period of 24 months. Thus, the student will only pay 18. In addition, for those who are already enrolled, discounts can reach up to 38%. It is worth mentioning that promotions may vary in each unit. Visit the official website for more information (mindsidiomas.com.br).

3. Gigatron Franchising

It is a franchise software management. In all, there are two offers arranged. The first is a 30-day free opportunity for those who want to sell online through ShopGiga. The second offers a 10% discount on all Virtuozo ERP modules. For this, it is necessary to carry out a contract for 1 year. Learn more through the official website (www.gigatron.com.br).

4. Au-All Pet Mobile

The company offers a kind of ‘Mobile Pet Shop’, through a van that serves at home. Therefore, all bathing and grooming services will be available for less than 10% of the value. The initiative makes caring for your pet even more practical. It’s worth giving a treat to your pet, isn’t it?! If it aroused your interest, get in touch through the company’s website (auallpetmovel.com.br).

5. Yes! cosmetics

On the other hand, starting even before the date, the company is already offering discounts since September 5th. In all, more than 200 products from the e-commerce network were selected. They can get up to 70% off. Although the promotions have started earlier, they will only end on the 10th of the same month, following the schedule. Check out the products on the company page (www.yescosmetics.com.br).

6. Havana

The sweets, coffees and chocolates company will be offering up to 40% discount on the purchase of the second unit in the alfajor box. There are more than 3 flavors available. In addition, there is also an offer on individual products, buy 4 and pay only 3. Check the availability of products on the company’s website (www.havanna.com.br).

Therefore, it is worth checking if there is one of these franchises near you. In addition to the discounts already provided by Semana do Brasil, there may be other options offered by the companies themselves. Finally, it is an attempt to attract the consumer, as well as provide leverage in the sales of participating establishments.

