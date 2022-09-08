This was the look Meghan Markle wore that the Queen would disapprove of – Metro World News Brasil

On a tour of Europe, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in Germany for an event of the Invictus Games, games for ex-military created and supported by the prince for years. The two were welcomed outside the event by fans who took the opportunity to take pictures with the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left in Düsseldorf on Tuesday the 6th for the Invictus Games event, the couple greeted well-wishers who were gathered outside the town hall.

Meghan was spotted leaning close to members of the public while posing for selfies. Prince Harry also smiled for photos with excited fans. The Duchess opted for a fresh look and quite different from what she wore as a member of the Crown.

Away from Givenchy’s formal coats, Meghan opted for a Brandon Maxwell-branded silk and cashmere knit polo shirt with matching tailored pants in a similar camel hue.

With the addition of luxury accessories: its a Cartier Tank watch and a Love bracelet. The overall effect was a minimalist and elegant look.

Harry the nice

Prince Harry seemed especially thrilled to meet a small black and brown dog and was seen and photographed petting the doggy sweetly with a big smile on his face.

After the appearance at the Düsseldorf town hall, Prince Harry and Meghan boarded a boat for a ride along the River Rhine.

Düsseldorf was first announced as a future host city for the Invictus Games – Harry’s international adaptive sports competition for wounded, sick and injured servicemen and veterans – in 2020, with the event initially scheduled for 2022.

However, when the coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, until 2022, preparations for Düsseldorf were also delayed.

The first Invictus Games in Germany are scheduled to take place from September 9 to 16, 2023.