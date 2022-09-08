Three Steps: A contingency plan to combat dengue was delivered to health units – Rádio Alto Uruguai | FM 92.5 – FM 106.1 Radio Alto Uruguay

Units received the document throughout Monday (05).

September 6, 2022

Record of one of the contingency plan deliveries carried out on Monday (Photo: Três Passos City Hall)

On Monday (05), the Municipal Health Department of Três Passos, through Epidemiological Surveillance and Environmental Surveillance, delivered to all Family Health Strategies (ESF’s) the contingency plan to combat dengue.

Those responsible for these sectors, nurses Cássia Maya and Andreia de Oliveira, emphasize that each health unit received an updated plan that deals with the protocols to be adopted.

According to the nurse Andreia, the plan defines the responsibilities and organization necessary to meet the emergencies related to dengue, aiming at the integrality of actions, prevention and control of epidemic processes.

The plan also guides the implementation of actions that promote adequate care for patients, organization of vector control activities, epidemiological surveillance and communication actions.

Currently, the municipality has 85 reported cases of dengue and mosquito outbreaks. Aedes aegypti in all neighborhoods. The agents to combat endemic diseases work daily in actions to prevent the disease.

Record of delivery of plans at a municipal health unit (Photo: Três Passos City Hall)

Source: Ascom Três Passos City Hall

