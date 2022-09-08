Top 10: Best-selling games on PlayStation 3

Although the PlayStation 3 was officially launched at the end of 2006 in some markets, it only arrived in Brazil almost 4 years later, in August 2010. Even so, it was part of the childhood and youth of many Brazilians, and some even met Sony consoles through the 3rd model.

The big improvement over the PS2 was mainly graphical. In addition, it had an easier-to-use and more intuitive user interface, as well as a more accessible online gaming system.

The PlayStation 3 was marked by the release of many games, including many that are successful to this day. So today we are going to separate a list of the 10 best selling games worldwide for Sony’s console. How many of them have you played?

10 – Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

The Uncharted series is one of the biggest sellers on the PS3, with 3 titles on this list. In tenth place we have the first game in the series, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. The game arrived as a console exclusive from Sony and sold around 4.8 million copies worldwide.

It was from him that the success of the series began, giving space to the other games and even the movie that was recently released. It was released around the same time as the console, in 2007, and so it also became one of the first major releases for the PlayStation 3.

At the time, the game still had advantages such as support for new console features, such as the controller’s movement sensitivity capabilities and even vibrations as feedback to some actions. This also served to make more players want to try it out. Besides, of course, the fact that it features action-packed gameplay and very interesting cinematic stories.

9 – Gran Turismo 6

Another successful series on Sony’s console is Gran Turismo, for those who love racing games. Although Gran Turismo 6 was only released in 2013, it still managed to reach the sales mark of around 5 million copies for the PS3 alone, which is quite an incredible feat.

Much of this success comes mainly from the legacy of the predecessor, Gran Turismo 5, was one of the great highlights of the PlayStation 3 and is also on our list. The game turned out to be very popular, which made most people who bought Gran Turismo 5 interested in purchasing the game’s sequel. In addition, Gran Turismo 6 still brought improvements in graphics, and more features such as more car customization options, which ended up attracting many players as well.

8 – God of War 3

You can’t talk about the best-selling Playstation games without mentioning at least one of the games in the God of War series, which is one of the console’s greatest assets. In God of War 3, players could see the confrontation between Kratos and Zeus himself, bringing a very interesting hack-and-slash fighting gameplay.

The setting in ancient Greece is also an extra spice to the game’s success on PlayStation 3. It was released in March 2010 and was also a PlayStation exclusive. The game managed to sell an average of 5.2 million copies worldwide, according to Sony itself.

Among the highlights of the game are a very fluid and intuitive combat system, with finishing moves and new weapon options, something that greatly pleased fans of the franchise at the time. And, while facing powerful and huge bosses, it was still possible to be dazzled by the scenery and landscapes during the adventure.

7 – Gran Turismo 5 Pologue

This game is undoubtedly one of the most differentiated on the list, but even so, it deserves to be highlighted for its success. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue was released as a kind of giant demo of the game, and it was released for the PS3 in 2007, that is, 3 years before Gran Turismo 5 was actually released.

The game arrived as a celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the racing game series and eventually sold 5.35 million copies. While it wasn’t exactly cheap, it ended up causing many players eager for the new game to pay the fee to get a taste of what was to come.

The prologue offered the chance for them to play a large part of Gran Turismo 5 in advance, and the amount of content was so great that it was practically a complete game when compared to others of its kind. The chance to play a long-awaited game in anticipation, plus the new game mechanics and improved physics made it a huge hit on PlayStation 3.

6 – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Another well-known and popular series on Sony’s console is Metal Gear and this game in the series has come to prove the success of the franchise. It was released in June 2008 and managed to reach the mark of 6 million copies sold for the PS3 worldwide.

One of the reasons the game gained so much hype in its time is that it was directed by Hideo Kojima, who had been involved with other games in the series before, so everyone knew his capabilities. The director is called the “Alfred Hitchcock of video games” and his works often feature innovative mechanics and gameplay full of surprises and improvements.

That’s what happened with Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of Patriots, which was released with new features such as a new, more intuitive control system, very impressive mechanics and a new and interesting story.

5 – Uncharted 2: Among Thiefs

Thanks to the success of its predecessor, Uncharted 2: Among Thiefs became a highly anticipated game at the time, exceeding expectations and beating the record of the first. It managed to reach the mark of 6.5 million copies sold, and it is another game that was released as an exclusive for the Sony console in 2009.

Uncharted 2 is a direct continuation of Nathan Drake’s story, although you don’t have to have played the first to enjoy the second. The game arrived with the promise of bringing an even more interesting story and improved visuals, including movements captured from real people. And delivered.

In addition, it featured some new features such as the possibility to play with friends in competitive or cooperative modes. In the case of cooperative, up to 3 people can play, one being Nathan and the other two his adventure companions. Missions are given that require teamwork. In competitive, players divide into teams to face each other in up to six different modes.

4 – Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

Released 2 years after the second game in the franchise, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception built on the success of its predecessors and brought even more fans to the franchise. Its release took place in November 2011 and has already picked up a fan base of previous games that followed the hype of the arrival of the new title. This made it sell slightly more than 2, managing to reach 6.6 million copies sold.

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception was like the official stamp that the Uncharted series was already part of the top of consolidated and popular franchises in the video game world, and competed with other giants like Halo and Call of Duty. It brought improvements in visuals, graphics, and bringing the same cinematic scenes that were already awaited by game fans.

3 – The Last of Us

Undoubtedly one of the great successes in the world of games, The Last of Us made history and could not not be on this list. The post-apocalyptic game features a destroyed world and creatures that, although in the game they are not called zombies, they are basically that. It was released exclusively for the PlayStation 3 in 2013 and has sold over 7 million copies.

Naught Dog at that time was already collecting fans because of Uncharted, and even with a very different theme, they decided to bet on this post apocalyptic adventure. And it worked. The game was so successful that currently it has been released again in a remastered version for the PS5.

Considered one of the best games ever made, it brought a fluid and very interesting combat system, as well as a relationship between the characters that ended up moving many fans.

2 – Gran Turismo 5

After the successful launch of the Gran Turismo 5 prologue, its official release of the entire game was still a mystery. Would players have enjoyed the prologue enough to give the real game a chance? The answer didn’t take long to come and yes, it was a success. One of the great successes of the PS3.

The game managed to sell an incredible 11.95 million copies for Sony’s console, being an exclusive, which is not bad at all. To this day, it is still Gran Turismo with the highest number of sales, and not even its successor, Gran Turismo 6, has managed to repeat the success of 5.

Apparently the GT5 Prologue was really a great move, as it ended up creating an absurd hype over the game. It managed to unite a large number of fans with a demo, in addition to bringing improvements over the limited version, such as the inclusion of more than 1,000 cars, 77 tracks, new game modes and an improved graphics engine.

1 – Grand Theft Auto V

As it could not be, the big winner of the list is none other than Grand Theft Auto V, also known as GTA V. The success was resounding and fast. By the time of its release in September 2013, it had already managed to beat the sales figures of any other game released for the PS3 by far.

The open world adventure game managed to sell 29.52 million copies just for the PS3. Several factors contributed to its success, such as the fact that it was quite expansive, with more innovations in the series, both in terms of graphics and gameplay. While GTA 4 was quite popular, and this helped to jumpstart GTA 5, the game itself brought elements that quickly made it a landmark.

In addition to a long story, with a very rich map, it still brought the online mode to play in a multiplayer way. As soon as it was released, its trailers at the time already announced that it would be the biggest game of the decade. And it ended up becoming a reality.

Source: screenrant