Toyota Corolla GR comes to Brazil in 2023 and costs almost R$ 200 thousand in the USA

At a time when electric and electrified vehicles are the priority, Toyota announced the arrival of the Corolla GR to Brazil. The hatch prepared by the sports division of the brand, Gazoo Racing, comes in 2023 to compete with the Honda Civic Type R. In the United States, the sports car costs $35,900. That is, about R$ 190 thousand, in direct conversion, without taxes. Therefore, in the Brazilian market the price should not be less than R$ 250 thousand.

The sports hatch made in Japan has three configurations. The most basic is called Core Edition. This is precisely the version of the prices mentioned above. According to the brand, more than 5,000 units should be delivered by the end of this year. Among the equipment, there are heated seats and steering wheel, GPS navigator and wireless induction cell phone charger.

Then there are the Circuit and Morizo ​​options. Prices in the US are US$ 42,900, or about R$ 225,000, and US$ 49,900, equivalent to about R$ 260,000, respectively. In practice, the difference is the equipment. In the first there is a differential lock on both axles, a carbon fiber roof and a premium sound system. According to the brand, this option will have only 1,500 units produced.

After those, there’s Morizo. According to Toyota, 200 units will be made. In this case, the promise is of higher performance. That is, to reduce weight there is not even a rear seat. Likewise, items such as loudspeakers and electrical rear window controls are out of the picture.

Therefore, everything is thought to give a stronger grip to the car. Thus, the 1.6 turbo three-cylinder gasoline engine generates 304 hp and 40.8 mkgf. It is worth remembering that the others have the same power, but the torque is 37.7 mkgf.

In addition, the Corolla GR line has a six-speed manual gearbox. The GR-Four all-wheel drive has a system that adjusts the distribution of power between the front and rear axles. The options are 60-40, 50-50 and 30-70. Thus, the power delivery can vary according to the driver’s preference.

In the US, the basic version of the Toyota Corolla GR can receive items such as limited-slip differentials, high-performance brakes and even a visual package. In this case, there are air intakes in the hood, as in the Circuit configuration, for example. However, these devices are optional.

