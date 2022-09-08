Trilogy Cast Rebuts Racist Attacks on Series

The series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been the target of racist attacks from trolls for having a diverse cast, that is, for putting non-white actors to play elves, dwarves and the ancestors of hobbits, the hairy feet. To show support for the new production, part of the cast of the director’s trilogy Peter Jackson took a stand on it.

Sharing a photo on social media, the actors Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd wore t-shirts stamped with ears characteristic of Middle-earth creatures of the most varied ethnicities, with the words “you are all welcome here” in Elvish; Look:

The Rings of Power it’s just the latest production to suffer from trolling. The actress’s lineup Kirby Howell-Baptiste like death in sandmanas well as the actor Steve Toussaint to interpret Lord Corlys Velaryon of The Dragon’s House were the target of the same kind of offensive comment. Similar mobilization was also perceived for productions such as She-Hulk and A Very Special Teamthis time with misogynistic content.



THE amazon signed a contract in 2017 to adapt JRR Tolkien’s story for television. The agreement says the company can tell stories from Second Age of Middle Earthincluding moments like the rise of Sauron and the forge of the Rings of Power.

O Omelet interviewed the series’ creator and actors, including Morfydd Clark, the young Galadriel; check out:

