“True freak show”; Regis Tadeu, famous music producer, makes a video detonating Luísa Sonza’s performance at Rock in Rio

The former judge of the “Programa Raul Gil” gave his opinion on the singer’s show at the festival

Regis Thaddeusmusic producer and former judge of the “Raul Gil Program”has been making the rounds on the web after express your opinion about Luísa Sonza’s recent performance at Rock in Rio. The singer, who performed on the Sunset Stage of the festival, was cheered by the public, but seems to have not pleased the music critic.

Speaking out, Regis made a video on his YouTube channel detonating the blonde’s show: “She showed why she is one of the biggest musical hoaxes ever to emerge in Brazilian music,” he fired, right at the beginning of the analysis.

The youtuber also said that he only decided to talk about it after a request from netizens, since he turns and moves uses social networks to make his assessments about various artists: “Given these hundreds and hundreds of requests, I bring here my opinion about this true horror show”.

Then he went on with his opinion: “There is no doubt that she represents the worst that current Brazilian pop can offer people. […] I honestly have rarely seen and heard a show with so much out of tune and with so much playback.”he said, among other various criticisms he made in his video.