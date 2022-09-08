TSE minister rejects PDT request to investigate caravan financing and use of party resources on 7 de Setembro | Elections 2022

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Raul Araújo rejected this Wednesday (7) a request by the PDT for the Electoral Justice to investigate the financing of caravans of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, and the use of party resources for the September 7 acts.

The PDT called the TSE on Tuesday (6), the eve of the Bicentennial of Independence, and pointed to indications that Bolsonaro would use the date to carry out campaign acts – and to attack the Democratic Rule of Law – using public resources outside the Electoral Fund. .

In the decision, Minister Raul Araújo says that the action did not indicate elements that supported the suspicion. In the request to the Electoral Court, the PDT required:

that the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, detail campaign spending for the last three months;

that Bolsonaro and the vice candidate on the ticket, Braga Netto, present extracts from the bank accounts opened for the campaign;

and that the Federal Highway Police (PRF) present “the complete list of buses and caravans that arrived in the DF to participate in the September 7 (seven) act”.

“It is undoubted that money from the campaign of Mr Jair Messias Bolsonaro (Party Fund, FEFC) was used and also, indirectly, participation of legal entities in the structuring of campaign acts; which deserves to be investigated by this Electoral Justice, especially in view of the potential use of public money and prohibited sources in a campaign built to hinder all the canons of the Democratic State of Law”, said the PDT.

“What will be seen is, most likely, the proliferation of acts that will be enthroned only for the purpose of attacking Brazilian institutions, all based on the irregularity mentioned above”, said the PDT.

See ordering details in the video below:

PDT asks for investigation into Bolsonaro’s actions this September 7

For the minister, it has not been proven that public resources would be used in preparations for the event.

“With regard to the claim that public funds were also being used to pay for such caravans, I note that the applicant did not point to any indication of such an indication. the defendants provide bank statements containing ‘the expenses incurred in the last 3 (three) weeks'”, he said.

Raul Araújo also considered that the transparency of information on financial transactions reduces the danger of damage, since the allegations could be proven by consulting these data when they are released within the period defined by the electoral calendar.

“The obligation to provide information regarding the financial transactions of parties and candidates through financial reports and partial rendering of accounts, as well as the disclosure of such data by this Superior Electoral Court, on a page of the official website specially designed for this purpose, greatly mitigate the risk of damage, given that the serious accusations reported in this file – based on reports from news portals and on a video in which the then President of the Republic invites the population to participate in the celebration of Independence Day – may be confronted with the accounting data to be disclosed within the previously defined regulatory period”, he wrote.

“Thus, being certain the obligation of the defendants to present the partial accounts between September 9 and 13, 2022, nothing prevents the applicant, in possession of this information – which will be published on September 15, 2022 – from using the proper procedures for this specialized Justice to proceed with the analysis of illicit acts that may be demonstrated by means of robust evidentiary elements, in line with the applicable due legal process”, he added.