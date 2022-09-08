TSE rejects Bolsonaro investigation for September 7 funding

smoke squadron (photo: Ruy BARON / AFP) The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Raul Arajo denied a request by the PDT for the Court to investigate an alleged financing of caravans of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the use of party resources for the September 7 demonstrations. In a decision filed this Wednesday (7/9), the magistrate said that the caption was based on only “reports extracted from journalistic websites”.

“Although I am not unaware of the prestige that certain newspapers enjoy – physical and/or virtual -, it is not possible to attest to the veracity of the information published on the sites mentioned in the initial”, wrote Arajo.

The magistrate stated that he does not see any evidence of crime on the part of the Chief Executive. “With regard to the claim that public funds were also being used to pay for such caravans, I note that the applicant did not point to any indication of such an indication.

So much so that the applicant intends that this Superior Court determine, in the context of injunctive relief, that the defendants provide bank statements containing “the expenses incurred in the last 3 (three) weeks”, he stated.

“Although the general power of caution, of a broad nature, allows the Court to adopt measures with a view to guaranteeing the effectiveness of the requested right, I reiterate that there are no informational elements in the case file that authorize the attribution of the burden of proof in a different way from the general rule. provided for in the aforementioned article 373 of the CPC, in honor of the principles of the provision, isonomy and due process of law”, concluded the minister.

The PDT claimed that there are no doubts about Bolsonaro’s alleged illicit behavior in campaigning during the Independence holiday. “There is a lot of introjection of large financial contributions in the events related to the celebration of the 7th (seventh) of September, specifically because it is in the course of the election and the agendas put in the celebrations on screen are umbilically linked to the campaign platform of Mr Jair Messias Bolsonaro”, argued the acronym.