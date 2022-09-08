“Two midgets”; Fluminense ‘integrates’ Vélez fans and stirs Flamengo fans on the web

This Wednesday (7), Flamengo will enter the field with the mission of confirming their classification for another Copa Libertadores final. The team led by Dorival Jr won the Argentine team (Vélez) by 4 to 0 in the house of the brothers and put one foot in the decision of 2022.

However, before the big match at Maracanã, an attitude by one of Fla’s rivals caused a stir among fans on the web. This is because some Vélez fans were invited by Fluminense’s organized supporters to visit the team’s CTin Laranjeiras, and exchanged gifts with Felipe Melo and Cano.

“During the visit, they won official shirts with the name of the compatriot Germán Cano and presented Felipe Melo with a green, white and maroon Velez shirt and the name “La Pandilla“, in reference to the main “bar” of the Buenos Aires team”, stated the portal UOL Esporte.

It didn’t take long for Fla’s fans to comment on the fact on the web: “Small recognizes small”, “Kkkkkkkkk union of runts”, “I’ve seen this story, in kkkkkkk”, “The closest Fluminense will get to a semi of the free”, said some netizens.

The ball for the return match of this semifinal rolls this Wednesday (7), at 21:30, Brasília time. The team that advances to the grand final will face the Athletico Paranaensewho eliminated Palmeiras at the Allianz Arena, this Tuesday (6th).