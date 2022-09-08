UN: development of humanity goes back five years by covid and other crises

A series of unprecedented crises, most notably the Covid-19 pandemic, has set humanity’s progress back five years and fueled a global wave of uncertainty, says a UN report released on Thursday.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) says the Human Development Index has fallen consecutively in two years, 2020 and 2021, for the first time since its creation 30 years ago.

This index measures life expectancy, the level of education and the life parameter of countries.

“This means that we die earlier, we are less educated, our incomes are falling,” UNDP director Achim Steiner told AFP in an interview.

“Just under three parameters, you can get an idea of ​​why so many people are starting to feel desperate, frustrated, worried about the future,” he explained.

The Development Index progressed sustainably for years, but started to fall in 2020 and continued with the fall in 2021, “erasing the achievements of the previous five years”, says the report entitled “Uncertain times, unstable lives”.

The document points to the covid-19 pandemic as one of the main reasons for the worldwide setback, in addition to several crises – political, economic and environmental – that did not give many populations time to recover.

“We’ve had disasters before. We’ve had conflicts before. But the confluence of what we are facing now is a major setback for human development,” Steiner said.

The setback is global, affecting more than 90% of the world’s countries, according to the study.

Switzerland, Norway and Iceland remain at the top of the Human Development list, while South Sudan, Chad and Niger appear at the bottom.

And while some countries began to recover from the pandemic, many nations in Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and the Caribbean had not yet recovered when a new crisis emerged: the war in Ukraine.

– “Unprecedented” –

While the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for food and energy security have so far not been calculated in this year’s index, “without a doubt the outlook for 2022 is bleak,” Steiner said.

A factor contributing considerably to the recent drop in the Human Development Index is the global reduction in life expectancy, which dropped from 73 years in 2019 to 71.4 years in 2021.

The report’s lead author, Pedro Conceição, described the decline as “an unprecedented shock”, noting that some countries, including the United States, recorded declines of two years or more.

The report also describes how transformative forces such as climate change, globalization and political polarization present a complex level of uncertainty “unseen in human history”, which causes growing feelings of insecurity.

“People lost trust in each other,” Steiner said.

“Apart from institutions, our neighbor now sometimes becomes the biggest threat, whether speaking literally from the community or globally across nations. This is something that is paralyzing us.”

“We cannot continue with the playbook of the last century,” argued Steiner, who prefers to focus on economic transformation rather than reliance on growth as a panacea.

“Frankly speaking, the transformations we need now require us to embrace the metrics of the future: lower carbon emissions, less inequality, greater sustainability.”

The report is on a positive note, stating that progress can be achieved by focusing on three main areas: investments in renewable energy and preparedness for future pandemics, insurance to absorb impacts and innovations to strengthen capacity to deal with future crises.

Steiner also called for a reversal of the recent downward trend in development aid to the most vulnerable countries.

Continuing down this path would be a “serious mistake”, said the UNDP director, and “underestimates the impact this has on our ability to work together as nations”.