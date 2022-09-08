Understand why Prince Charles takes over and how the line of succession works in the UK – News

Queen Elizabeth II received medical attention this Thursday (8) at the residence in Balmoral, located in Scotland, where she had been on holiday since July. According to the doctors accompanying the monarch, the health situation inspires care. In this photo, the Queen of the United Kingdom smiles at the crowd from a balcony of Buckingham Palace during the period of celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 Frank Augstein/AFP – 05.06.2022

In a brief statement, Buckingham Palace said that ‘after further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision’. In this image, Elizabeth pictured with the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, Prince Charles, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London this June Chris Jackson/Reuters – 05.06.2022

Elizabeth II’s health arrives for the ‘Gallop into History’ Platinum Jubilee event at Windsor Castle this May Steve Parsons/AFP – 05.15.2022

In this photo taken on June 28, 2022, the Queen waves to the crowd during a presentation by the Armed Forces. Doctors’ call for Elizabeth’s family raised the alarm bell Andy Buchanan/AFP – 06.28.2022

The queen is 96 years old and had her official engagements canceled on medical advice. Ben Stansall/AFP – 10.15.2020

The Queen of England, Elizabeth II, was in Brazil in 1968, when she visited Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, São Paulo and Campinas. In this image, she appears next to Prince Phillip (e), the then first lady of São Paulo, Maria do Carmo de Abreu Sodré, and the governor of São Paulo, Abreu Sodré, during a visit to the Ipiranga Museum, in the neighborhood of same name, in the south zone of São Paulo Estadão Content – 11.06.2022

In this image, the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, visiting Brazil in the 1960s Estadão Content – 11.06.2022

The visit to São Paulo created turmoil at the time, as shown in this image of Elizabeth leaving, with her entourage, from Edifício Itália, in downtown São Paulo. Estadão Content – 11.06.1968

When she was here, in November 1968, Queen Elizabeth II met the King of Football, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé. In this image, next to Prince Phillip, she appears with the world football star, who has a trophy in his hands in the capital of São Paulo. Estadão Content – 11.11.2022

This photo is from São Paulo. Accompanied by the then mayor, Faria Lima, and by Roberto Costa de Abreu Sodré, Queen Elizabeth II visits the Itália Building and enjoys the view from Terraço Itália. Businessman Evaristo Comolatti and his wife, Leda Comolatti, were also at the event Estadão Content – 11.06.1968

Another photo of Queen Elizabeth II in São Paulo during her visit to Brazil in the 1960s Estadão Content – 11.06.1968

Elizabeth went to Campinas (SP), a city located approximately 90 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo Estadão Content – 11.07.2022

In this image, the queen is in Brasília, where she climbed the ramp of the Palácio do Planalto Estadão Content – 11.06.2022

Accompanied by her husband Philip, Elizabeth is received by the military president Artur Costa e Silva in the federal capital Estadão Content – 11.05.1968

Queen Elizabeth II even watched a football game when she was in Brazil. In this rare image, she and Prince Philip talk during a match at Maracanã. There is no information about which game they saw on the main stage of world football, located in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Estadão Content – 11.10.2022

Royal ceremonies are part of Elizabeth II’s life, as in this photo, in which she appears with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine. Also in the picture are Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Everyone is on a balcony at Buckingham Palace in London at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations Hannah McKay/Reuters – 02.06.2022

Surrounded by royal soldiers, Elizabeth participates in her own birthday festivities at Windsor Castle in June 2021 Chris Jackson/Reuters – 06.12.2021

Another historic photo: Elizabeth at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess of Wales, Diana, on July 29, 1981. Representatives of the Monarchies of Norway, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Monaco surround the couple and the family real POOL/AFP – 07.26.1989

She was also very involved in politics. In this image, Elizabeth poses alongside Soviet leader Michail Gorbachev on April 7, 1989 at Windsor Castle. It was an official Russian visit to the United Kingdom. Andre de Wet / AFP – 07.04.1981