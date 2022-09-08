Unimed Araçatuba opens Sales Center at Pompeu

Unimed Araçatuba (SP) opened a new service location on Avenida Joaquim Pompeu de Toledo, with the aim of fostering commercial relations and providing a more welcoming service to those interested in purchasing the health plan. The building is on the corner of Rua Epitácio Pessoa, on the stretch between Duque de Caxias and Avenida Brasília.
The new Sales Center will also serve as a service being called
“Express Service”,
facilitating access in solving small day-to-day demands to those who are already beneficiaries. The opening ceremony, on Tuesday night (6), was attended by Mayor Dilador Borges (PSDB) and the president of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) sub-headquarters in Araçatuba, Lucila Ruriko Koga Gomes dos Santos.
During a speech, the president of Unimed Araçatuba, Fabrício Teno Castilho Braga, explained that the focus of the new service will be the Sales Center.
“Our sales department was very shy in terms of architecture and the service location, so we decided to set up a sales center and offer the service of small demands. The idea is to further our business”,
informed.
Greatness
According to Braga, the pandemic showed the importance that Unimed has for the city and region, becoming a reference, including for the public health service, for the Municipal Health Department.
Therefore, according to him, the cooperative wants to give back to the city in the same proportion. According to Braga, the Unimed hospital in Araçatuba is the largest in the region, has an extremely high quality medical staff and managed to resolve more than 98% of all cases treated.
“Nothing is fairer than with the strength of our business, our clinical staff, our hospital, that we also have a suitable place to serve our beneficiaries and promote our business”
he argued.
Numbers
He also spoke of the economic impact that the cooperative generates in the city. According to what has been reported, Unimed Araçatuba is currently the largest generator of ISS (Service Tax) in the municipality and is among the three largest generators of jobs in the municipality, with more than 1,200 direct employees.
In addition, there are 365 cooperative doctors and the jobs generated by these cooperative members in private clinics.
“We are going through a difficult phase as a sector, we are part of the sector, but we cannot fail to undertake”,
declared.
Planning
The administrative technical director of Hospital Unimed in Araçatuba and former president of Unimed, Flávio Roberto Garbelini de Oliveira, also took the floor, as the project for the installation of this Sales Center had been planned for some years. He commented that there was always this desire to have a place that offered better conditions for beneficiaries to purchase the health plan.
For him, by making this investment at this time, after difficult years for the health sector, due to the pandemic, Unimed Araçatuba is emerging as one of the largest companies in the entire region.
“With all the difficulties, this entrepreneurship of the board makes us very happy”,
commented.
investments
He also mentioned that Unimed acquired a new, state-of-the-art tomography scanner, which will even carry out cardiology exams. The equipment has already gone through the testing phase and should be made available to beneficiaries by the end of this month.
With the opening of the new Sales Center, the cooperative will have six service stations in the region, four in Araçatuba, one in Valparaíso and one in Guararapes, cities covered by the operator.
The Sales Center will work during business hours, with a password system through a totem, without the need for an appointment. And it will have a team to service according to demand.