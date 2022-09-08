Unimed Araçatuba opens Sales Center at Pompeu

Unimed Araçatuba (SP) opened a new service location on Avenida Joaquim Pompeu de Toledo, with the aim of fostering commercial relations and providing a more welcoming service to those interested in purchasing the health plan. The building is on the corner of Rua Epitácio Pessoa, on the stretch between Duque de Caxias and Avenida Brasília.

The new Sales Center will also serve as a service being called

“Express Service”,

facilitating access in solving small day-to-day demands to those who are already beneficiaries. The opening ceremony, on Tuesday night (6), was attended by Mayor Dilador Borges (PSDB) and the president of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) sub-headquarters in Araçatuba, Lucila Ruriko Koga Gomes dos Santos.

During a speech, the president of Unimed Araçatuba, Fabrício Teno Castilho Braga, explained that the focus of the new service will be the Sales Center.

“Our sales department was very shy in terms of architecture and the service location, so we decided to set up a sales center and offer the service of small demands. The idea is to further our business”,

informed.



Greatness



According to Braga, the pandemic showed the importance that Unimed has for the city and region, becoming a reference, including for the public health service, for the Municipal Health Department.

Therefore, according to him, the cooperative wants to give back to the city in the same proportion. According to Braga, the Unimed hospital in Araçatuba is the largest in the region, has an extremely high quality medical staff and managed to resolve more than 98% of all cases treated.



“Nothing is fairer than with the strength of our business, our clinical staff, our hospital, that we also have a suitable place to serve our beneficiaries and promote our business”

he argued.