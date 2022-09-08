Updated Xbox consoles with two spectacular features

Microsoft today introduced two features that will improve your console experience, especially for those who love to enjoy the most social element of the video game industry.

Group Chat Noise Suppression and Start with Friends are two new features that enhance the Xbox console experience, built on the back of feedback provided by the community.

The Start with Friends feature allows you to watch a clip or image shared by a friend and instantly choose to play that game, starting the experience from the image or video.

Group Chat Noise Suppression lets you reduce background and unwanted noise on Xbox Series consoles. Removing noise from buttons being pressed, breathing or even background noise like music is what this new feature does.

You certainly have that friend who plays chewing games, presses the buttons so worn out on a controller that makes a lot of noise or insists on sharing the music with the entire chat group.

From now on you can suppress all that background noise without constantly asking that something be done by the person who insists on breathing into the microphone.