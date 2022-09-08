Vélez fans go to event before semi with Fla

Dozens of Vélez Sarsfield fans gather at Fluminense’s headquarters, in Laranjeiras, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where they have a get-together with fans of the Rio de Janeiro club before the match against Flamengo, at Maracanã, at 21:30, for the return game Libertadores semifinals.

A barbecue takes place in the parking lot located behind one of the goals and there are flags and banners from both clubs.

Entrance takes place through the main gate of the headquarters, on Álvaro Chaves street, and only fans with a Flu or Vélez shirt are allowed to enter. Once they pass inspection, they get a wristband for control.

In the morning, a group of Argentines went to the tricolor CT, in the West Zone (RJ), at the invitation of Fluminense organizers and won shirts with the name of their compatriot Germán Cano. Midfielder Felipe Melo was presented with a Vélez shirt with the name “La Pandilla”, the club’s main “bar”.

Yesterday, for example, the two supporters had already met in a house in Recreio dos Bandeirantes and had a fraternization barbecue.

For security reasons, Vélez and the Special Battalion of Policing in Stadiums (Bepe) recommended that the concentration of fans for today’s match take place at the 4th Battalion of the Military Police (São Cristóvão). From there they will be escorted to Maracanã in a journey of about 2.5 km.

In the first game, in Buenos Aires (ARG), Flamengo thrashed Vélez by 4-0 and could lose this Wednesday by up to three goals difference, which still keeps the spot in the decision. The Argentines are left with the thankless mission of winning by a five-goal difference or at least four to take the dispute to penalties.

Friendship comes from decades

The relationship between Fluminense and Vélez Sarsfield dates back to decades, started because of the similar tricolor shirts, which gained special chapters that strengthened this bond.

In the 60s, for example, the Argentine team faced Santos de Pelé in a friendly and played with the Flu shirt. In 2012, the boards signed a mutual collaboration pact.

Currently, it is common for Vélez organizers to welcome Fluminense fans and vice versa, as is happening this week in Rio de Janeiro.