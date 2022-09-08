VIDEO: Flamengo fans send Jair Bolsonaro to “that place”

During his visit to Maracanã on the night of September 7, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was harassed by Flamengo fans who, in chorus, sent him to “that place” around 9 pm.. The scream was recorded by the cell phones of fans present and soon went viral on social media. “Maracanã now. Lula will be in the first round”, wrote the profile that released the video on Twitter.

Flamengo faces Velez Sarsfield, from Argentina, that night on September 7, at Maracanã, in the return leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals. With the 4-0 victory in Argentina, the red-black carioca can even lose by three goals to go to the final against Athletico Paranaense. Bolsonaro went to watch the game after fulfilling an agenda in Rio de Janeiro, where he participated in the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil, transforming it into its own electoral rally.

The cry of rejection of Bolsonaro has been chanted at the top of his lungs with increasing frequency at all types of events, especially those of a more cultural nature. Major festivals such as Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio, as well as performances by world-famous artists such as the carioca Anitta, have been the preferred venues for the event.

Bolsonaro is rejected by 52% of Brazilian voters according to the latest Datafolha poll. The disastrous management of the pandemic that killed almost 700,000 Brazilians, the corruption scandals involving cracks in the family’s offices and the purchase of 51 properties in cash, in addition to the poor conduct of the country as a whole, which generated widespread impoverishment of the population, are the causes of such rejection.